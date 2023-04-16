Sabonis and the Kings host Golden State with 1-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (44-38, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (48-34, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -1; over/under is 240

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Kings won the last matchup 126-123 on April 16 led by 38 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Stephen Curry scored 30 points for the Warriors.

The Kings are 9-7 in division matchups. Sacramento ranks third in the Western Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.3.

The Warriors are 7-9 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is the NBA leader averaging 16.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5% from downtown. Curry leads the team averaging 6.0 makes while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 123.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (finger).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .