Curry and the Warriors take on the Jazz

Golden State Warriors (13-11, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Utah Jazz. Curry ranks fourth in the league scoring 30.8 points per game.

The Jazz are 12-7 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are 9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 129-118 in their last meeting on Nov. 26. Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 13.3 points. Markkanen is averaging 22.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Curry averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 30.8 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 119.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .