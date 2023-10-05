Russia - Ukraine war
Nobel Prize in literature
‘Nones’ on the rise
Student loan debt
Santos’ campaign treasurer
Sports

Golden State Warriors granted WNBA expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The WNBA is coming to the bay.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Thursday an expansion franchise will come to the San Francisco Bay Area and begin play in 2025.

Engelbert has faced constant questions about when the league would expand, to which she would reply when the time was right.

“The right time, the right moment is today,” Engelbert said, while welcoming, “the next generation of leaders, mothers and athletes.”

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby dribbles down the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball against the Minnesota Lynx, game Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Dearica Hamby filed a gender discrimination complaint last week against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, saying her former team and its coach, Becky Hammon, retaliated against her after she informed them she was pregnant. Hamby filed the complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Former Aces’ player Hamby files discrimination complaint against team, WNBA
New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello gestures during the first half of Game 3 of the team's WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
WNBA first: Hammon, Brondello make history as ex-players coaching teams in the Finals
FILE - Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. The WNBA has agreed to grant Golden State an expansion franchise in 2025. While the deal hasn’t been finalized, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is expected to be in the Bay Area on Thursday, Oct. 5, to announce the new franchise, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
WNBA agrees to grant Golden State Warriors an expansion team in 2025, AP source says

The NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors have planned for this since before the opening of Chase Center in 2019. The WNBA team will play in the same arena where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are stars.

“The Bay Area is the perfect market for a WNBA team, and we are thrilled this opportunity has finally come to fruition,” Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said. “We have been interested in a WNBA franchise for several years, due in part to the rich history of women’s basketball in the Bay Area, and believe now is the ideal time to execute that vision and build upon that legacy.”

On hand for the announcement were Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, former player and current California coach Charmin Smith, WNBPA Director of Player Relations Jayne Appel and other former stars such as Sheryl Swoopes and Seimone Augustus.

Engelbert called the Bay Area a “hub” for women’s basketball.

“This is a thrilling time for the WNBA,” she said.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketb