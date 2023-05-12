PGA Championship, field

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The field for the 105th PGA Championship, to be held May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible. One spot remains if the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson is not already in the field:

PGA CHAMPIONS: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Y.E. Yang, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh, Shaun Micheel, Davis Love III, John Daly.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5 YEARS): Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry.

TOP 3 ON THE OWGR INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION RANKING ON APRIL 24: Kazuki Higa, Ockie Strydom, Sihwan Kim.

SENIOR PGA CHAMPION: Steven Alker.

TOP 15 AND TIES FROM 2022 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Mito Pereira, Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk, Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, Seamus Power, Brendan Steele, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Max Homa, Davis Riley, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele.

TOP 20 FROM THE PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Braden Shattuck, Matt Cahill, Michael Block, Gabe Reynolds, John Somers, Kenny Pigman, Jeremy Wells, Wyatt Worthington II, Colin Inglis, Steve Holmes, Josh Speight, Alex Beach, Ben Kern, Greg Koch, Jesse Droemer, Russell Grove, J.J. Killeen, Chris French, Anthony Cordes, Chris Sanger.

TOP 70 IN PGA POINTS FROM 2022 AT&T BRYON NELSON THROUGH 2023 WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Viktor Hovland, Brian Harman, K.H. Lee, Corey Conners, Taylor Moore, Harris English, Nick Taylor, Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings, Adam Svensson, Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell, Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Brendon Todd, Hayden Buckley, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Trey Mullinax, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Montgomery, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk, Chez Reavie, Mark Hubbard.

PGA TOUR WINNERS FROM 2022 CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE THROUGH 2023 AT&T BYRON NELSON: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace.

SPECIAL INVITATIONS: Adri Arnaus, Dean Burmester, Paul Casey, Luke Donald, Ryan Fox, Talor Gooch, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Rikuya Hoshino, Zach Johnson, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Kevin Kisner, Anirban Lahiri, Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Min Woo Lee, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, David Micheluzzi, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Yannik Paul, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Andrew Putnam, Patrick Reed, Callum Shinkwin, Webb Simpson, Jordan Smith, Justin Suh, Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Harold Varner III.

PLAYERS BEYOND 70TH IN PGA POINTS TO FILL THE FIELD: Taylor Pendrith, Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, Joaquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Joel Dahmen, Alex Smalley, Lee Hodges.

ALTERNATE LIST: David Lingmert, Callus Tarren, Eric Cole, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens.

ELIGIBLE BUT NOT PLAYING: Tiger Woods, Will Zalatoris, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh.

