Sports

British Open returns to Hoylake, PGA Tour and European tour are in Tahoe area

Golfers play the 11th hole during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
ROYAL AND ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

BRITISH OPEN

Site: Hoylake, England.

Course: Royal Liverpool GC. Yardage: 7,313. Par: 71.

Prize money: $16.5 million. Winner’s share: $3 million.

Other news
United States' Rickie Fowler tees off the 1st during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Fowler resumes quest for 1st major on British Open course he knows well
The British Open’s return to Royal Liverpool couldn’t come at a better time for Rickie Fowler. The American will get to resume his quest for a first major title with his game trending in the right direction and at a course where he has done well in the past.
United States' Scottie Scheffler waits under an umbrella on the 1st tee as light rain falls during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Top-ranked Scheffler looks to turn consistent play into a second major title at British Open
Scottie Scheffler knows the prevailing view of him is that he is “a touch boring,” emotionless and the epitome of consistency while mopping up earnings of $40 million in fewer than four full seasons on the PGA Tour.
Spain's Jon Rahm speaks at a press conference for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Rahm sees no need for PGA Tour players to be compensated after deal with Saudis over LIV Golf
Jon Rahm will take the PGA Tour money for staying loyal if they give it to him but doesn’t really think he deserves it.
The club house of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with golfers using the practice green ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Monday, July 17, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Matthew Jordan recounts Tiger memories ahead of hitting opening tee shot at British Open
Matthew Jordan has been given the honor of hitting the first tee shot at the 151st British Open and he’ll know exactly where to put it.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Cameron Smith.

Last British Open champion at Royal Liverpool: Rory McIlroy.

Notes: This is the 13th time for Royal Liverpool to host the British Open, starting with 1897 and most recently in 2014. ... Cameron Smith will try to become the first back-to-back Open champion since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08. ... Tiger Woods won in 2006. He is missing his third straight major while recovering from ankle surgery. ... Rory McIlroy has gone 33 majors without winning. He has a mathematical chance to return to No. 1 by winning the British Open. ... Scottie Scheffler has finished in the top five at his last seven tournaments, two of them majors. ... The prize money is up $2.5 million from a year ago, though it still rates as the smallest purse among the four majors. ... No one has ever won the Open more than once at Royal Liverpool. ... For Americans who play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, the British Open is the last chance to earn Ryder Cup points. ... Eight of the last nine major champions were in their 20s. The exception was Brooks Koepka (33) at the PGA Championship.

Next year: Royal Troon.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

___

PGA TOUR AND EUROPEAN TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winner’s share: $684,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chez Reavie.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the Scottish Open and Vincent Norrman won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: This is the second straight week a PGA Tour event in the United States is co-sanctioned with the European tour. ... The event uses the Modified Stableford scoring system in which five points are awarded for eagle, two for a birdie, one point is deducted for a bogey and three points are deducted for a double bogey. ... The field includes three winners from this season — Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy and Nico Echavarria. ... Nicholas Lindheim is playing. He won last week on the Korn Ferry Tour. ... Brandt Snedeker is playing on a sponsor exemption ... Among players in the field who were in the Scottish Open last week are Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Troy Merritt and Charley Hoffman. Merritt was planning to play in Kentucky until he got into the Scottish Open. ... Erik van Rooyen also was at the Scottish Open. He won the Barracuda Championship two years ago and converted that into an appearance at the Tour Championship. ... Geoff Ogilvy is playing. The Barracuda Championship in 2014 was his last professional win.

Next week: 3M Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

DOW GREAT LAKES BAY INVITATIONAL

Site: Midland, Michigan.

Course: Midland CC. Yardage: 6,256. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.7 million. Winner’s share: $202,500 apiece.

Defending champions: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas.

Television: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (CBS).

Race to CME Globe leader: Ruoning Yin.

Last week: Linn Grant won the Dana Open.

Notes: The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday, giving players an extra day of travel to get to France for the Evian Championship. ... In its fifth year, this is the only team event on the LPGA Tour. ... The format is alternate shot for the first and third rounds and better-ball for the second and fourth rounds. ... Lexi Thompson is in the field. She has gone four years since her last victory. This is her first start since missing the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. ... Georgia Hall is in the field after going from Pebble Beach to play in the Aramco Team Series in London. After this week in Michigan, she goes to France for the LPGA Tour’s fourth major of the year. ... Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the tournament two years ago. They are not playing this year. ... KPMG Women’s PGA champion Ruoning Yin is the only player from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking who is playing.

Next week: Amundi Evian Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: David Kocher.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Nicholas Lindheim won the The Ascendant.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Steve Stricker won the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Cameron Smith won LIV Golf-London.

Next tournament: LIV Golf-Greenbrier on Aug. 3-6.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Twin Bridges Championship, Pinehaven CC, Guilderland, New York. Previous winner: Lucy Li. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

USGA: U.S. Girls Junior, Eisenhower GC, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Defending champion: Yana Wilson. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Ladies European Tour: La Sella Open, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain. Defending champion: New tournament. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 7-10 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Big Green Egg German Challenge, Wittelsbacher GC, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. Previous winner: Alejandro Del Rey. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour Canada: Commissionaires Ottawa Open, Eagle Creek GC, Dunrobin, Ontario. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge-Wild Coast, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Defending champion: Merrick Bremner. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, The Queen’s Hill GC Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Kikuchi. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports