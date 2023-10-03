The PGA Tour goes to Mississippi while LIV golfers on the Europe tour play at Dunhill Links

PGA TOUR

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.476 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Mackenzie Hughes.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

Last tournament: Sahith Theegala won the Fortinet Championship.

Notes: The PGA Tour returns after a two-week break that included the Ryder Cup and resumes its fall schedule. ... The headliner is a player in college four months ago — Ludvig Aberg, who made his Ryder Cup debut last week in Italy. He earned a card as the No. 1 player in PGA Tour University and is No. 136 in the FedEx Cup. ... Tom Hoge, Eric Cole and Emiliano Grillo are among those who finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup and are playing the Sanderson Farms Championship. They are assured of being in the $20 million events next year. ... NCAA champion Fred Biondi of Florida received an exemption. ... The four Monday qualifiers are all 30 or older. ... Mackenzie Hughes won last year right after being left off the International team for the Presidents Cup. ... Grillo (No. 36) and Hoge (No. 50) are the only players from the top 50 in the world ranking. ... Mississippi has not had a back-to-back winner since Dwight Nevil in 1973 and 1974.

Next week: Shriners Children’s Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA TOUR

THE ASCENDANT LPGA

Site: The Colony, Texas.

Course: Old American GC. Yardage: 6,475. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon (Peacock), noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Peacock), 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Peacock), 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Charley Hull.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Hae Ran Ryu won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Notes: Lexi Thompson is playing for the third straight week. After the Solheim Cup in Spain, Thompson tied for eighth last week in Arkansas for her first top 10 of the year. She moved up 24 spots to No. 114 in the Race to CME Globe. ... Hae Ran Ryu is playing after the 22-year-old rookie won her first LPGA event last week. ... Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand is coming over from China, where she won the gold medal in the Asian Games. ... Maddie and Ellie Szeryk, sisters who live in Dallas, are together for the first time on the LPGA Tour. Ellie is making her LPGA debut. ... Charley Hull won last year by closing with a 64. This is her first start since Europe retained the Solheim Cup, and a majority of players from Spain are in the field. For Europe, that includes Celine Boutier, Leona Maguire and Gemma Dryburgh. ... The tournament is the first in Texas for the LPGA since Kathy Whitworth died last December. Whitworth, with a record 88 wins, handed out the trophy the last eight years.

Next week: Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72.); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72.) Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryan Fox.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Europe won the Ryder Cup, 16 1/2 to 11 1/2, over the United States.

Notes: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre are playing after helping Europe to another home Ryder Cup victory last week in Spain. ... Also playing are Europe’s vice captains, which include Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn. ... Five regulars from LIV Golf are in the field because they were never European tour members or were not members when they started with LIV — Louis Oosthuizen, Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester and Hudson Swafford. ... Swafford missed nearly half the year with hip surgery that had kept him out of LIV Golf until last month outside Chicago. ... Matt Kuchar and Billy Horschel are among those who are playing. ... Ryan Fox won his most recent start three weeks ago at the BMW PGA Championship. ... Players are paired with amateurs over three courses in the St. Andrews area. ... The European tour has two events in Spain that follow and will wrap up the European portion of its schedule.

Next week: Acciona Spanish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

CONSTELLATION FURYK & FRIENDS

Site: Jacksonville, Florida.

Course: Timuquana CC. Yardage: 7,005. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Peacock), 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last tournament: Thongchai Jaidee won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Notes: Tournament host Jim Furyk plans to play despite back surgery that has hobbled him for much of the year. Furyk said he probably would use a cart. ... Furyk, Steve Stricker and Davis Love III were all at Marco Simone last week as vice captains in the Ryder Cup. ... Fred Couples and Stewart Cink, also vice captains for Zach Johnson, are not playing. ... Stricker might be able to all but wrap up the Charles Schwab Cup if he were to win, even without competing in the PGA Tour Champions postseason events. A year ago, this was the final tournament of the year that Stricker played. ... David Duval grew up playing Timuquana because his father was the head professional. ... Stricker leads the PGA Tour Champions with six victories this year. Stephen Ames is next with four. ... Only one tournament remains before the start of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Next week: SAS Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

KORN FERRY TOUR

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newburgh, Indiana.

Course: Victoria National GC. Yardage: 7,265. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Justin Suh.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last tournament: Norman Xiong won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf-Chicago.

Next week: LIV Golf-Jeddah.

Points leader: Cameron Smith.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

OTHERS TOUR

Epson Tour: Epson Tour Championship, LPGA International (Jones), Daytona Beach, Florida. Previous winner: Jaravee Boonchant. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: ACN Championship, Sanko BC (Japan), Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Shugo Imahira. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: International Series Singapore, Tanah Merah CC (Tampines), Singapore. Defending champion: Nitithorn Thippong. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-Hong Kong, Hong Kong GC, Hong Kong. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Hopps Open de Provence, Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France. Previous winner: Joel Sjoholm. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA Open, Joondalup CC (Quarry and Lake), Perth, Australia. Defending champion: Deyen Lawson. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Fortress Invitational, Glendower GC, Edenvale, South Africa. Previous winner: Pieter Moolman. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Stanley Ladies Honda, Tomei CC, Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Sakura Koiwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

