PGA Tour goes from major to $20M event, LPGA goes to major

PGA TOUR

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromwell, Connecticut. Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,852. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Wyndham Clark is playing after becoming the U.S. Open champion. The last player to win in his first start after winning the U.S. Open was Dustin Johnson in 2016. He took a week off after the U.S. Open. ... Among those missing the elevated event with a $20 million purse are Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Tyrrell Hatton. Spieth won the Travelers in 2017. ... Nick Taylor won the Canadian Open, went straight to Los Angeles for the U.S. Open and is taking off this week. Taylor is No. 8 in the FedEx Cup, the only player from the top 10 in that category who is not playing. ... This is the last $20 million event on the PGA Tour that includes a full field. ... Scottie Scheffler has not finished worse than 12th in his 14 starts this year, with two wins and nine finishes in the top 5. ... Michael Thorbjornsen, the New Englander who plays at Stanford, is in the field again. He finished fourth last year. ... The TPC River Highlands is the only PGA Tour course to yield a 58, to Jim Furyk in the final round in 2016.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

___

LPGA TOUR

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, New Jersey.

Course: Baltusrol GC (Lower). Yardage: 6,831. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-7 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: In Gee Chun.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Leona Maguire won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Notes: Rose Zhang makes her second professional start after the Stanford star won in her debut at the Mizuho Americas Championship at Liberty National. .. In Gee Chun won the Women’s PGA last year at Congressional. ... This is the fourth stop for the LPGA Tour in New Jersey in a span of seven weeks. ... Jin Young Ko can set the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking if she stays at No. 1 after this week. She has been No. 1 for 158 weeks, tied with Lorena Ochoa (2007 to 2010). ... Baltusrol most recently hosted the 2016 PGA Championship won by Jimmy Walker. It has held seven U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and a U.S. Women’s Open. Previous champions include Mickey Wright, Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson. ... Leona Maguire won the Meijer LPGA Classic, making her the 11th winner on the LPGA Tour this year out of 13 events. The only multiple winners are Jin Young Ko and Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu. They are Nos. 1 and 2 in the Race to CME Globe.

Next tournament: U.S. Women’s Open on July 6-9.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

Site: Munich.

Course: Golfclub Muchen Eichenried. Yardage: 7,284. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Haotong Li.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Eight players in the BMW International Open were at the U.S. Open last week in Los Angeles. The only one of those to make the cut was Romain Langasque of France. ... Jorge Campillo, Adrian Meronk and Alexander Bjork lead the European tour with five finishes in the top 10. ... The leading five players from the Race to Dubai after this week will earn exemptions to the British Open next month. Among those who stand to benefit are Bjork, Marcel Siem, Ockie Strydom and Dale Whitnell. ... Germany has produced four European tour winners over the last two seasons — Siem, Maximillian Kiefer, Yannik Paul and Nick Bachem. ... Meronk at No. 50 is the highest-ranked player in the field. ... European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is among those in the field. ... Hennie Du Plessis is playing the tournament. He competed in three LIV Golf events last year and was runner-up in the first one outside London.

Next week: Betfred British Masters.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

Site: Endicott, New York.

Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,994. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Notes: Steve Stricker is taking the week off. He has four wins this year on the PGA Tour Champions, including three of his last four starts. The exception was a tie for second in Iowa earlier this month. ... Padraig Harrington is the defending champion. The 51-year-old Irishman made the cut in the U.S. Open last week. He tied for 27th and moved back inside the top 200 in the world ranking at No. 180. ... Kevin Sutherland shot 59 at En-Joie in 2014. ... Bernhard Langer gets another crack at his 46th career win on the PGA Tour Champions that would break the record he shares with Hale Irwin. Langer has only two top 10s in the eight tournament since tying Irwin’s record with a win at the Chubb Classic in February. ... The PGA Tour Champions is about to shift toward major mode. Starting next week for the U.S. Senior Open in Wisconsin, the next three tournaments on the schedule are all classified as majors. ... En-Joie formerly hosted the B.C. Open, a PGA Tour event from 1971 to 2006.

Next week: U.S. Senior Open.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norman, Oklahoma.

Course: Jimmie Austin OU GC. Yardage: 7,487. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Ricky Castillo won the Wichita Open.

Next: Memorial Health Championship.

___

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Harold Varner III won LIV Golf-DC.

Next week: LIV Golf Valderrama.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Team leader: 4Aces.

___

OTHER TOURS

Royal & Ancient Golf Club: British Amateur, Hillside GC and Southport & Ainsdale GC, Southport, England. Defending champion: Aldrich Potgieter. Online: https://www.randa.org/championships/the-amateur-championship

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea. Defending champion: Minkyu Kim. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Epson Tour: Island Resort Championship, Sweetgrass GC, Harris, Mich. Previous winner: Ssu-Chia Cheng. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Players Championship, Nishi Nasuno CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Yuki Inamori. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Blot Open de Bretagne, Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France. Defending champion: Alfie Plant. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Royal Beroun GC, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Jana Melichová. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Canada: Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open, Waskesiu Lake GC, Saskatchewan, Canada. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Jalisco Open, Atlas CC. Guadalajara, Mexico. Defending champion: José de Jesús Rodríguez. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/latinoamerica

Legends Tour: Irish Legends, Seapoint Golf Links, County Louth, Ireland. Defending champion: Phillip Price. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Earth Mondahmin Cup, Camellia Hills CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ayako Kimura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

