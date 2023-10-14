Israel-Hamas war
Solar eclipse
Oregon football
France on alert after stabbing
Louisiana governor’s race
Sports

Pavon keeps lead at the Spanish Open. Rahm struggling at 9 shots back

 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Matthieu Pavon kept his lead of the Spanish Open to enter the final round with a two-stroke advantage on Saturday.

The No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm (67) is tied for 34th and nine shots back as he struggles to defend his title won last year when Pavon finished runner-up.

Pavon hit a 5-under 66 after making six birdies to go with one bogey at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid to double his overall lead at the end of the third round. The French player has led since his opening 63 and is now 16 under after 54 holes.

The 30-year-old Pavon is searching for his first European Tour victory.

Other news
Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC hits a shot from the rough on the first hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Koepka shoots a 62 and builds a 3-shot lead in his LIV Golf title defense
United States' Angel Yin plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
American Angel Yin moves into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament
Lexi Thompson putts on the second hole during the first day of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Lexi Thompson falls short by 3 shots in her bid to make PGA Tour cut in Las Vegas

“What I learned (from last year) is that it is tough to beat Jon Rahm. Last year he got me by six shots and I thought I had a great week,” Pavon said. “This week I just try to be myself. I think I have some family from Spain, my grandfather was from Madrid also, so everything is kind of matching up, and I am just happy to be here.”

England’s Nathan Kimsey (65) is Pavon’s nearest challenger in second place. Spain’s Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (68), French players Mike Lorenzo-Vera (68) and Romain Langasque (66), and South African Zander Lombard (65) are all four shots behind Pavon in a four-way tie for third.

Rahm won three of the last four Spanish Opens, including last year to match Seve Ballesteros’ three titles at the event. He is playing in his first tournament since helping Europe defeat the United States in the Ryder Cup two weeks ago at Marco Simone in Italy.

“(Tomorrow) I will go out there to play and shoot as low a score as possible, it is the least I can ask of myself,” Rahm said. “Let’s see if I can have a good Sunday and make it interesting.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf