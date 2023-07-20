England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

Flag recently identified as belonging to a Japanese soldier killed during World War II repatriated to Japan during a ceremony in Texas. (July 20)

By KEN MILLER
 
Share

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II was handed over Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organization for return to the man’s family.

Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends. The Corpus Christi museum where it was displayed for 29 years gave the flag to the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned about 500 similar flags, known as non-biological human remains, to descendants of Japanese service members killed during the war.

“This is all that’s left of this man” to return to his family, said Obon Society co-founder Rex Ziak. “They feel exactly the same as Americans when they receive the bones or teeth” of relatives who were identified and returned decades after being killed in war, he said.

Other news
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
AP Week in Pictures: North America
JULY 14 - 20, 2023

Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
FILE - Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs, and he has agreed to pay a $60 million fine, the league announced Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Lipski, File)
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
The NFL says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs.
In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he was paddleboarding in Prince William Sound near Whittier, Alaska, on July 13, 2023. Williams survived the close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as a whale surfaced near him. (Brian Williams
See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale
An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale that surfaced right in front of him.

Hirofumi Murabayashi, consul general of Japan in Houston, expressed appreciation to the museum for willingly handing over the flag and said the transfer symbolizes the friendship between the United States and Japan.

“He (Mutsuda) was killed in action and his body was not found ... there’s no remains,” Murabayashi said.

“The only remains will come back to the family” to be reunited with his wife, who died in May at age 102, but whose funeral has been delayed until the flag is returned, Murabayashi said.

The flag, known as Yosegaki Hinomaru, has been displayed at the museum aboard a WWII aircraft carrier since it was donated in 1994, according to museum director Steve Banta. He called the donation routine and said the museum has been unable to locate who gave the flag to the museum because of what he called record-keeping issues at the time.

Mutsuda’s signature on the flag was recognized by one of his sons, now 82, who saw an image of the flag and also recognized the signatures of other family, friends and neighbors, confirming the flag was carried by his father, according to Ziak.

The signatures match those in a family photo of Mutsuda holding the flag and surrounded by family members before he left for war, Ziak said.

Who found the the flag and under what circumstances is not known, Ziak said.

“Often soldiers will search battlefields for sensitive information, like maps, and find flags and other things and collect them as souvenirs,” Ziak said.

The flags could be rolled and carried easily and service members “brought them home by the thousands” as souvenirs, according to Ziak.

The tale of how, or even where, such items were found is then often lost to the passage of time, according Ziak, as the veterans return home and store them away until they are found after the service member’s death.

The flag will be returned to the two sons and daughter of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda in Tokyo later this month during a ceremony at a shrine to Japanese war dead in Tokyo.