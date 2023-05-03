These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Google to open two more data centers in Ohio

Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools. Officials say it will bring Google’s investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion. (May 3)

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Google plans to build two more data centers in Ohio to help power its artificial intelligence technology and other tools, the company and state officials announced Wednesday.

With one data center already up and running near Columbus, the two new locations will bring Google’s total investment in Ohio to more than $2 billion, officials said.

Ohio is seeing a wave of big investments by the technology industry.

Other news
FILE - Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Second-largest US electric vehicle fast-charging network to add Tesla connectors
The second-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network in the U.S. says it will add Tesla’s connector to its charging stations, another step toward adopting Tesla’s plug as the industry standard.
Attendees look at the electric Han EV sedan from Chinese automaker BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2023 show in Shanghai, on April 19, 2023. Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure "white gold" in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile. General Motors Co. and the parent company of China's BYD Auto Ltd. went straight to the source and bought stakes in lithium miners, a rare step in an industry that relies on outside vendors for copper and other raw materials. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Threatened by shortages, electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
Threatened by possible shortages of lithium for electric car batteries, automakers are racing to lock in supplies of the once-obscure “white gold” in a politically and environmentally fraught competition from China to Nevada to Chile.
FILE - Tesla's EV charging connector is pictured at a charging station in Anaheim, Calif., June 9, 2023. A key U.S. automotive industry organization said Tuesday, June 27, that it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Tesla’s EV plug is closer to becoming the industry standard following a move by an automotive group
A key U.S. automotive industry organization says it will set performance standards for Tesla’s electric vehicle charging cords in another move toward using the Tesla plug on all EVs.
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor spoke Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden's infrastructure law wrongly puts the government's “thumb on the scale.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.

Intel is building a $20 billion chip factory just east of Columbus, and Honda and LG Energy Solution of South Korea are building a $3.5 billion battery plant between Columbus and Cincinnati that the automaker envisions as its North American electric vehicle hub.

The area around Columbus also is home to data centers operated by Facebook and Amazon.

The two new Google data centers will be built in Columbus and Lancaster.

“Ohio is a growing technology hub and data center market, and we welcome these two new Google projects in Columbus and Lancaster to complement the one already in New Albany,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

Mark Isakowitz, Google’s head of government affairs in the U.S. and Canada, would not say how many jobs would be created, adding that data centers typically employ about 50 people at opening and those numbers increase as they expand.

“If you look at some of the sites we have around the country, it’s hundreds and hundreds of people as you build and as you grow,” he said.

Data centers have proliferated across the U.S. and become a welcome revenue source for local governments. They also require a large amount of electricity and high-voltage transmission lines.

In northern Virginia, which is home to the biggest cluster of data centers, complaints have grown mostly about the constant noise from fans needed to cool the computers and servers.