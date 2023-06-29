Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. Canada's Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2023, passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. Canada’s Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2023, passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Google said Thursday it will remove links to Canadian news on its platforms across Canada after a new law that forces digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose comes into force.

The tech giant said it will remove Canadian news links from Google News — a personalized aggregator service available by web or app that highlights local news — and from Google Discover, a feature on mobile phones that helps people find content.

Only Canadian news will be blocked, so Canadian users will still be able to see content from outlets like Fox News or BBC, for example.

Other news
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account as Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, looks on during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. , NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts
A tech industry trade group is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts.
FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen claps during the 71st anniversary celebration of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A quasi-independent review board has recommended that Facebook suspend that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for six months for using language that could incite violence. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
Oversight board recommends Facebook suspend Cambodian premier’s account for violent language
A quasi-independent review board is recommending that Facebook temporarily suspend the social media accounts of Cambodia’s prime minister.
FILE -Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, shows a mobile device to Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., during the ASEAN - South Korea Summits (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, a devoted and very active user of Facebook, says he will no longer upload to the platform, and instead depend on the Telegram app for getting his message across. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Cambodian leader Hun Sen, a huge Facebook fan, says he is jumping ship to Telegram
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, a devoted and very active user of Facebook, says he will no longer upload to the platform and will instead depend on the Telegram app to get his message across.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren’t enough
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough.

Google said it has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government of its decision. It did not say exactly when it will begin to remove news, but it will happen before the law comes into force. The law passed last week and will come into effect by the end of the year.

Meta made a similar announcement last week, saying that it will remove news from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram before the law comes into force. It is also ending existing deals with local publishers. Meta is already running a test to block news for up to 5% of its Canadian users. Google ran a similar test earlier this year.

Kent Walker, president of global affairs for Google and its parent company Alphabet, said he’s disappointed it has come to this but that the law is “unworkable.”

In a blog post published to Google’s website on Thursday, Walker said the bill creates a price on links, resulting in an uncapped financial liability “simply for facilitating Canadians’ access to news from Canadian publishers.”

“We don’t take this decision or its impacts lightly and believe it’s important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and our users as early as possible,” Walker wrote.

The Online News Act requires both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers to pay them for news content that appears on their sites if it helps them generate money.

Google had been seeking assurances about how much that could cost them, and how the bargaining process will unfold. Those details are likely to become clear after the bill’s regulatory process is complete.

Legacy media and broadcasters have praised the bill, which promises to “enhance fairness” in the digital news marketplace and help bring in more money for shrinking newsrooms. Tech giants including Meta and Google have been blamed in the past for disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, eclipsing smaller, traditional players.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has said previously he is hopeful that the government will come to a positive resolution with both companies to prevent them from removing news. Rodriguez also said his government will continue to support newsrooms if Google and Meta pull news from their platforms, though he did not say exactly how that will be done.

Since 2008, nearly 500 newsrooms have closed across the country, Rodriguez said.