New justice on Arkansas Supreme Court won’t participate in case over education law

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Education

New justice on Arkansas Supreme Court won’t participate in case over education law

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A justice who Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court won’t participate in the case regarding Sanders’ education overhaul.

Justice Cody Hiland on Friday recused from hearing the state’s appeal of a judge’s ruling that the education overhaul can’t take effect until Aug. 1. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright ruled that legislators did not follow correct procedures for the law to take effect immediately after Sanders signed it.

Hiland, a former state Republican Party chairman and federal prosecutor, did not give a reason for recusing from the case. Sanders earlier this month appointed Hiland to fill the vacancy created on the seven-member court following Justice Robin Wynne’s death.

Other news
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., April 10, 2023. The fiscal year ended in Arkansas with a surplus of more than $1.1 billion, which is the state's second largest, finance officials announced Wednesday, July 5. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue for the fiscal year that ended on Friday, June 30, totaled nearly $7.2 billion. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas has ended the fiscal year with its second largest surplus in history. Finance officials on Wednesday have reported the state’s surplus for the fiscal year was more than $1.1 billion.
Cody Hiland speaks at the old state Supreme Court chamber at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Monday, July 3, 2023, after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, announced his appointment to the Supreme Court. Hiland will fill the vacancy of Justice Robin Wynne, who died in June. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Arkansas governor names state GOP chairman, former federal prosecutor to Supreme Court seat
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named state Republican Party chairman and former federal prosecutor Cody Hiland to the Supreme Court.
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, right, and Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva discuss several aspects of the LEARNS Act on Monday evening, April 24,2023, in the Simpson Theatre at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center in Jonesboro, Ark. An Arkansas judge ruled Friday, June 30, 2023, that a recently passed education law cannot take effect until Aug. 1, putting in doubt state education officials' vote to let a charter school organization take over a small school district. (Nena Zimmer/The Jonesboro Sun via AP, File)
Ruling puts in question plan to charter organization an Arkansas school district; appeal planned
An Arkansas judge has ruled that a recently passed education law cannot take effect until Aug. 1. Friday’s ruling puts in doubt state education officials’ vote to let a charter school organization take over a small school district.
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new social media account as Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, looks on during a signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. , NetChoice, a tech industry trade group, is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Tech group sues Arkansas over law requiring parental OK for minors creating social media accounts
A tech industry trade group is suing Arkansas over its law requiring parental permission for minors to create new social media accounts.

The court has granted the state’s request to expedite the case, but set an Aug. 18 deadline for final briefs to be filed.

The education measure Sanders signed in March creates a new school voucher program and raises minimum teacher pay. The case before the Supreme Court stems from a lawsuit challenging a contract approved under the law for a charter school group to run an east Arkansas school district.