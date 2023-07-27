Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
U.S. News

Teen now faces a first-degree murder charge in fatal shooting outside Richmond graduation ceremony

 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A teen charged in a fatal shooting at a Richmond high school graduation last month now faces a first-degree murder charge, according to online court records.

On Wednesday a grand jury indicted Amari Pollard, 19, on a first-degree murder charge and a firearms offense in the death of 18-year-old graduate Shawn Jackson on Wednesday, WRIC-TV reported.

Jackson and his stepfather Lorenzo Smith, 36, were both fatally shot just minutes after the graduation ceremony at Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia, and the gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the state capital’s Altria Theater. Five other people were wounded in the shooting, and at least 12 more suffered other injuries or were treated for anxiety due to the mayhem, according to police.

Richmond police have said Jackson was targeted, and that he and Pollard had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year.

Pollard was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the June 6 shooting deaths of Jackson and Smith. Pollard is scheduled to appear in Richmond General District Court on those charges Friday, online records show.

The second-degree murder charge related to Smith’s death is still pending in General District Court, according to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

An attorney representing Pollard didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.