BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|1. Morgantown (10)
|8-1
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|5-0
|89
|2
|3. George Washington
|6-0
|70
|3
|4. Huntington
|6-0
|52
|8
|5. Jefferson
|3-2
|45
|4
|6. Greenbrier East
|4-1
|38
|6
|7. Wheeling Park
|6-0
|35
|NR
|8. Spring Mills
|6-1
|28
|NR
|9. Cabell Midland
|3-1
|27
|7
|10. South Charleston
|1-2
|22
|5
Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Hedgesville 15, Spring Valley 6, John Marshall 2, Hurricane 1.
|1. Shady Spring (3)
|3-3
|92
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior (6)
|6-0
|88
|2
|3. Logan
|5-4
|66
|3
|4. Scott
|5-1
|60
|5
|5. East Fairmont
|7-0
|54
|10
|6. Elkins
|4-2
|48
|4
|7. Ripley (1)
|6-0
|45
|NR
|8. Winfield
|5-3
|22
|NR
|9. North Marion
|2-2
|18
|8
|10. Herbert Hoover
|3-5
|16
|6
Others receiving votes: Nitro 11, Grafton 9, Wayne 7, Robert C. Byrd 6, Keyser 6, Hampshire 1, Berkeley Springs 1.
|1. Bluefield (9)
|4-0
|99
|1
|2. Williamstown (1)
|5-0
|84
|3
|3. Ravenswood
|5-2
|72
|2
|4. Chapmanville
|6-1
|65
|6
|5. South Harrison
|5-0
|60
|5
|6. St. Marys
|5-1
|47
|7
|7. Poca
|5-2
|39
|8
|8. Wheeling Central
|3-3
|35
|4
|9. Wyoming East
|4-1
|30
|10
|10. Charleston Catholic
|2-3
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Trinity 1, Wirt County 1, Mingo Central 1.
|1. James Monroe (10)
|7-1
|100
|1
|2. Tucker County
|2-2
|77
|2
|3. Webster County
|7-0
|74
|10
|4. Cameron
|4-2
|61
|7
|5. Pendleton County
|3-3
|41
|3
|6. St. Joseph
|4-2
|39
|4
|7. Tug Valley
|2-4
|37
|9
|8. Doddridge County
|4-1
|26
|NR
|9. Greenbrier West
|1-3
|24
|5
|10. Clay-Battelle
|3-3
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 12, Man 11, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Wahama 7, Wood County Christian 6, East Hardy 4, Madonna 4, Montcalm 2, Tolsia 1.