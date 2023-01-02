BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 8-1 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 5-0 89 2 3. George Washington 6-0 70 3 4. Huntington 6-0 52 8 5. Jefferson 3-2 45 4 6. Greenbrier East 4-1 38 6 7. Wheeling Park 6-0 35 NR 8. Spring Mills 6-1 28 NR 9. Cabell Midland 3-1 27 7 10. South Charleston 1-2 22 5

Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Hedgesville 15, Spring Valley 6, John Marshall 2, Hurricane 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (3) 3-3 92 1 2. Fairmont Senior (6) 6-0 88 2 3. Logan 5-4 66 3 4. Scott 5-1 60 5 5. East Fairmont 7-0 54 10 6. Elkins 4-2 48 4 7. Ripley (1) 6-0 45 NR 8. Winfield 5-3 22 NR 9. North Marion 2-2 18 8 10. Herbert Hoover 3-5 16 6

Others receiving votes: Nitro 11, Grafton 9, Wayne 7, Robert C. Byrd 6, Keyser 6, Hampshire 1, Berkeley Springs 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (9) 4-0 99 1 2. Williamstown (1) 5-0 84 3 3. Ravenswood 5-2 72 2 4. Chapmanville 6-1 65 6 5. South Harrison 5-0 60 5 6. St. Marys 5-1 47 7 7. Poca 5-2 39 8 8. Wheeling Central 3-3 35 4 9. Wyoming East 4-1 30 10 10. Charleston Catholic 2-3 16 9

Others receiving votes: Trinity 1, Wirt County 1, Mingo Central 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 7-1 100 1 2. Tucker County 2-2 77 2 3. Webster County 7-0 74 10 4. Cameron 4-2 61 7 5. Pendleton County 3-3 41 3 6. St. Joseph 4-2 39 4 7. Tug Valley 2-4 37 9 8. Doddridge County 4-1 26 NR 9. Greenbrier West 1-3 24 5 10. Clay-Battelle 3-3 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 12, Man 11, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Wahama 7, Wood County Christian 6, East Hardy 4, Madonna 4, Montcalm 2, Tolsia 1.