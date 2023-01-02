AP NEWS
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 2, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 8-1 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 5-0 89 2
3. George Washington 6-0 70 3
4. Huntington 6-0 52 8
5. Jefferson 3-2 45 4
6. Greenbrier East 4-1 38 6
7. Wheeling Park 6-0 35 NR
8. Spring Mills 6-1 28 NR
9. Cabell Midland 3-1 27 7
10. South Charleston 1-2 22 5

Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Hedgesville 15, Spring Valley 6, John Marshall 2, Hurricane 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (3) 3-3 92 1
2. Fairmont Senior (6) 6-0 88 2
3. Logan 5-4 66 3
4. Scott 5-1 60 5
5. East Fairmont 7-0 54 10
6. Elkins 4-2 48 4
7. Ripley (1) 6-0 45 NR
8. Winfield 5-3 22 NR
9. North Marion 2-2 18 8
10. Herbert Hoover 3-5 16 6

Others receiving votes: Nitro 11, Grafton 9, Wayne 7, Robert C. Byrd 6, Keyser 6, Hampshire 1, Berkeley Springs 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (9) 4-0 99 1
2. Williamstown (1) 5-0 84 3
3. Ravenswood 5-2 72 2
4. Chapmanville 6-1 65 6
5. South Harrison 5-0 60 5
6. St. Marys 5-1 47 7
7. Poca 5-2 39 8
8. Wheeling Central 3-3 35 4
9. Wyoming East 4-1 30 10
10. Charleston Catholic 2-3 16 9

    • Others receiving votes: Trinity 1, Wirt County 1, Mingo Central 1.

    Class A

    1. James Monroe (10) 7-1 100 1
    2. Tucker County 2-2 77 2
    3. Webster County 7-0 74 10
    4. Cameron 4-2 61 7
    5. Pendleton County 3-3 41 3
    6. St. Joseph 4-2 39 4
    7. Tug Valley 2-4 37 9
    8. Doddridge County 4-1 26 NR
    9. Greenbrier West 1-3 24 5
    10. Clay-Battelle 3-3 16 NR

    Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 12, Man 11, Greater Beckley Christian 8, Wahama 7, Wood County Christian 6, East Hardy 4, Madonna 4, Montcalm 2, Tolsia 1.

