A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
World News

Five European countries will extend ban on Ukraine’s grain but let it head to other places

FILE - An employee of the Romanian grain handling operator Comvex oversees the unloading of Ukrainian cereals from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on June 21, 2022. Five European Union countries will extend their ban on Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers’ interests. But agriculture ministers from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania said Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Black Sea shipments. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

FILE - An employee of the Romanian grain handling operator Comvex oversees the unloading of Ukrainian cereals from a barge in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, on June 21, 2022. Five European Union countries will extend their ban on Ukrainian grain to protect their farmers’ interests. But agriculture ministers from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania said Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Black Sea shipments. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Five European Union countries will extend their ban on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their farmers’ interests, their agriculture ministers said Wednesday, but food can still move through their land to parts of the world in need after Russia pulled out of a deal safeguarding Black Sea shipments.

The ministers of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria signed a joint declaration ahead of EU discussions on the matter planned next week in Brussels. The declaration said they support continuing to allow Ukraine’s grain to move through their borders by road, rail and river to destinations where it is needed but will keep the import ban to their countries through 2023.

“This coalition is not against anyone, not against Ukraine or the EU, it is in the interest of our farmers,” Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said after meeting with his counterparts in Warsaw, where they decided to push the ban beyond a Sept. 15 deadline.

Other news
The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather killing several people and injuring others, at a sky-diving center in Chrcynno, central Poland, on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland. Pilot and 4 others die and 8 hurt
Authorities in Poland say five people have been killed and another eight others injured when a Cessna 208 crashed into a hangar at a sky diving center in bad weather.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stand for photos after delivering statements, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
South Korea to expand support for Ukraine as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a surprise visit
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has made a surprise visit to Ukraine. Yoon’s office says he traveled there with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, following trips to Lithuania for a NATO summit and to Poland.
FILE - Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Top European court says that suspension in Poland of a judge who has criticized the government is against European Union's law and the judge should be returned to his duties. The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled in the case of Judge Igor Tuleya who was suspended in 2020 and had his pay reduced by a judicial disciplinary body that Poland's government had taken under control. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
European court says the suspension of a Polish judge criticizing the government was against EU law
Europe’s top court says that the suspension in Poland of a judge who has criticized the government is against EU law and he should be returned to his duties.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, for a two-day visit in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Yoon visits Poland after he attended a NATO summit in neighbouring Lithuania, where he sought to deepen ties with the military alliance amid global and regional security challenges. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Presidents of South Korea and Poland hold talks on security, war in Ukraine and business cooperation
The presidents of South Korea and Poland have pledged to strengthen their security, business and trade relations.

Except for Bulgaria, all the countries border Ukraine, which faced a major blow Monday when Russia pulled out of a breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey to allow Ukrainian food to be shipped through the Black Sea to countries where millions are going hungry. Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, barley, vegetable oil and corn.

The five agricultural ministers and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who met with them, said Ukrainian grain previously got stuck in their countries, leading to a glut that drove down prices for their farmers, and they don’t want to see that happen again.

The ministers urged the EU to work out mechanisms that will get Ukrainian grain and other food to their destinations without hurting the agricultural industry in transit countries.

“Today the EU should build proper law and infrastructure tools to regulate transport of Ukraine grain in the long term,” Telus said.

“We want to help Ukraine in the transit,” he said.

EU commissioner for agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, a former Polish agriculture minister, said on Twitter in May that some 4.1 million tons of Ukrainian corn, barley and canola grain came to Poland from April 2022 through March 2023, with 3.4 million tons remaining there and only about 700 tons moving through.

Farmers launched protests and the countries passed unilateral bans in April without EU approval, threatening European unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU later struck a deal allowing the countries to temporarily prohibit some agricultural products from Ukraine and provide farmers more aid. The grain is allowed to move through to other markets in sealed and guarded transports.

Telus said the EU ban has bought “unexpectedly good effects to us all,” saying figures show a doubling of Ukrainian grain moving through Poland this year.

The Ukrainian Grain Association, meanwhile, has pushed to send more grain through the Danube River to neighboring Romania’s Black Sea ports, saying it’s possible to double monthly exports along that route to 4 million metric tons.

But Cezar Gheorghe, founder of Romanian grain analyst firm AGRIColumn, said that’s “not possible.”

Between March 2022 and June 2023, some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain passed through the Romanian ports of Constanta, Galati and Braila — the maximum that could be handled, he said.

“Ukraine will need to disburse also through Poland, Hungary, Slovakia — it is simple math,” Gheorghe said. “We will stand alongside Ukraine, but through our limitations.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said Tuesday that she was “deeply concerned about Russia’s move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” stressing that the “risk is that it brings food insecurity to so many vulnerable countries across the globe.”

“The European Union will, with all means, continue to work to ensure that food security for vulnerable people is given,” she said.

More than 45 million metric tons of grain, oilseeds and other products have been exported through Europe, von der Leyen said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was brokered in a bid to end a global food crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, has allowed an additional 32.9 million metric tons to get to the world, according to the U.N.

Von der Leyen stressed that it was “important that the blocking of the Black Sea is stopped” and that exports can continue via that route.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that his government is working on solutions to keep exporting through the Black Sea despite Russia pulling its safety guarantees for ships.

___

AP reporters Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania, and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed.