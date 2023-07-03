A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
U.S. News

Hiker dies while on 8-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park

 
Share

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Other news
Lauren Finkle, left, and Bob Finkle walk along the cliffs just west of Branscombe, in southern England, along the famous 630-mile South West Coast Path, on April 25, 2023. (Steve Wartenberg via AP)
Fossil finding and cliff walking are highlights of a hike along England’s Jurassic Coast
We were only a mile into our four-day, 32-mile hike from Lyme Regis to Exmouth along the beautiful Jurassic Coast of southern England.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.