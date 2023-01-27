Prosecutor: Don’t dismiss murder charge against ex-cop

FILE - Ex-Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr appears for a court hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, attorneys for Schurr, a former police officer charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Black motorist in western Michigan, asked a judge to dismiss the case. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police office r accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a bid by an attorney for former Officer Christopher Schurr to dismiss the charge in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April.

Becker said in court documents filed Tuesday that the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to bind Schurr over on the charge. Therefore, Schurr’s request to dismiss the charge should be denied, the prosecutor said.

Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore will hear both sides’ arguments during a motion hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2.

The case currently is set to go to trial March 13.

Attorneys for Lyoya’s family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the City of Grand Rapids.