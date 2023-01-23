Michigan Boys Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (11-0) 75 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (11-1) 70 3. Muskegon (10-0) 63 4. Grand Rapids Northview (10-1) 56 5. North Farmington (8-1) 53 6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (10-1) 49 7. Ann Arbor Huron (9-0) 44 8. Grand Blanc (8-2) 43 9. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3) 27 10. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) 22

Others receiving votes: Grand Haven 21, Lansing Waverly 20, Port Huron Northern 12, Rockford 10, East Kentwood 8, Hamtramck 6, Detroit Renaissance 6, River Rouge 6, Warren De La Salle 3, Grand Ledge 3, Okemos 2, Battle Creek Central 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Romulus Summit Academy (4) (12-1) 74 2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (1) (10-1) 71 3. Ludington (12-0) 62 4. Olivet (11-0) 47 5. Saginaw (12-2) 44 6. Chelsea (10-1) 42 (tie) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-3) 42 8. Benton Harbor (9-2) 30 (tie) Warren Lincoln (9-3) 30 10. Onsted (9-2) 28

Others receiving votes: Richmond 26, Grand Rapids Christian 23, Cadillac 20, Big Rapids 15, Goodrich 14, Hart 11, Bridgeport 8, Boyne City 6, Ionia 5, Grand Rapids South Christian 2.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (6) (10-0) 90 2. Laingsburg (11-0) 80 3. Flint Beecher (9-2) 73 4. Iron Mountain (9-0) 68 5. Niles Brandywine (8-1) 48 6. Traverse City St. Francis (8-1) 43 7. Napoleon (11-0) 36 (tie) Bad Axe (9-1) 36 9. Grandville Calvin Christian (10-1) 34 10. Maple City Glen Lake (8-1) 33

Others receiving votes: New Haven 32, Watervliet 29, Ovid-Elsie 25, Beal City 25, Brown City 15, Cass City 13, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 10, Ecorse 6, Blanchard Montabella 6, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 4, Reading 3, Michigan Center 3, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 3, Saginaw Nouvel 2, Riverview Gabriel Richard 1, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Clinton 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Lake Leelanau St Mary (4) (9-0) 72 2. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (1) (8-2) 63 3. Powers North Central (8-0) 61 4. Genesee Christian (9-1) 60 5. Taylor Trillium Academy (10-0) 50 6. Painesdale Jeffers (10-0) 49 7. Mio Au Sable (8-0) 42 8. Hillman (7-1) 37 9. Munising (11-1) 33 10. Baldwin (9-1) 31

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 25, Bellevue 17, Rudyard 12, Pittsford 9, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 7, Watersmeet 6, Kingston 6, Ironwood 6, Lake Linden-Hubbell 5, Brimley 3, Fowler 3, Kalamazoo Phoenix 2, Hillsdale Academy 1.