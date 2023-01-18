AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 50, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44, Southfield Christian 39

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10

Armada 46, Richmond 30

Bad Axe 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Calhoun Christian 19

Beal City 51, Lakeview 45

Belleville 66, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23

Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25

Bloomfield Hills 84, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 2

Boyne City 69, Kalkaska 22

Breckenridge 43, Beaverton 37

Bridgman 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 17

Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Ellsworth 34

Byron 46, Livingston Christian 33

Cadillac 59, Maple City Glen Lake 48

Caledonia 54, Holland West Ottawa 37

Canton 36, Plymouth 30

Cass City 62, Caro 52

Cedar Springs 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41

Chelsea 76, Lansing Waverly 44

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 40, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35

ADVERTISEMENT

Climax-Scotts 40, Delton Kellogg 26

Clinton 57, Napoleon 36

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Hannahville Indian 16

Dansville 44, Okemos 42

Dearborn 65, Westland John Glenn 15

Dearborn Advanced Technology 50, Dearborn Heights Star International 27

Dearborn Divine Child 59, Grosse Ile 31

Sports

  • Prescott's playoff answer positions Cowboys to alter history

  • Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC

  • Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGa wreck

  • Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting

    • Detroit Cody 45, Redford Union 35

    Detroit Jalen Rose 42, Warren Michigan Collegiate 20

    Dowagiac Union 32, Lawton 19

    Dryden 29, Memphis 21

    Eddies 44, Paw Paw 41

    Elk Rapids 51, Harbor Springs 42

    Evart 74, Roscommon 26

    Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Warren Regina 19

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Saginaw Arthur Hill 31

    Gaylord St. Mary 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 52

    Gobles 41, Allegan 40, OT

    Goodrich 72, Swartz Creek 19

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 46, Sparta 33

    Grand River Prep 50, Wyoming Lee 27

    Grass Lake 48, Saline 38

    Grayling 38, East Jordan 32

    Grosse Pointe North 63, Macomb Dakota 33

    Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 26

    Hancock 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 14

    Haslett 55, DeWitt 52

    Hemlock 66, Chesaning 18

    Holland Christian 43, Allendale 31

    Hopkins 54, Kelloggsville 23

    Hudson 49, Adrian 36

    Ithaca 59, Alma 44

    Johannesburg-Lewiston 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 20

    Kent City 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49

    Lake Fenton 79, Flint Kearsley 17

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lansing Sexton 39, Lansing Everett 29

    Mackinaw City 83, Alanson 23

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 9

    Marine City 61, Clawson 11

    Marlette 42, Brown City 22

    Mason 54, Charlotte 31

    Michigan Math and Science 56, Westland Universal 24

    Morenci 48, Summerfield 41

    Morley-Stanwood 51, Carson City-Crystal 27

    Negaunee 54, Gwinn 48

    Norway 43, Stephenson 27

    Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 37

    Rochester 32, Berkley 24

    Royal Oak 43, Notre Dame Prep 16

    Saginaw 59, Midland 55

    Salem 41, Northville 40

    Sault Ste Marie 45, Gaylord 42

    South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44

    St. Catherine 45, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32, New Buffalo 17

    St. Louis 62, Carrollton 40

    Traverse City St. Francis 52, Charlevoix 25

    Traverse City West 44, Petoskey 41

    Trenton 61, Lincoln Park 39

    Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Dollar Bay 38

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Walled Lake Northern 56, Waterford Mott 14

    Warren Woods Tower 38, Warren Mott 33

    Wayne Memorial 59, Dearborn Fordson 32

    Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gibraltar Carlson 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.

    Detroit University Science vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

    Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.

    Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.