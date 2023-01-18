Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 50, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44, Southfield Christian 39
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10
Armada 46, Richmond 30
Bad Axe 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31
Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Calhoun Christian 19
Beal City 51, Lakeview 45
Belleville 66, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23
Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25
Bloomfield Hills 84, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 2
Boyne City 69, Kalkaska 22
Breckenridge 43, Beaverton 37
Bridgman 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 17
Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Ellsworth 34
Byron 46, Livingston Christian 33
Cadillac 59, Maple City Glen Lake 48
Caledonia 54, Holland West Ottawa 37
Canton 36, Plymouth 30
Cass City 62, Caro 52
Cedar Springs 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41
Chelsea 76, Lansing Waverly 44
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 40, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35
Climax-Scotts 40, Delton Kellogg 26
Clinton 57, Napoleon 36
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Hannahville Indian 16
Dansville 44, Okemos 42
Dearborn 65, Westland John Glenn 15
Dearborn Advanced Technology 50, Dearborn Heights Star International 27
Dearborn Divine Child 59, Grosse Ile 31
Detroit Cody 45, Redford Union 35
Detroit Jalen Rose 42, Warren Michigan Collegiate 20
Dowagiac Union 32, Lawton 19
Dryden 29, Memphis 21
Eddies 44, Paw Paw 41
Elk Rapids 51, Harbor Springs 42
Evart 74, Roscommon 26
Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Warren Regina 19
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Saginaw Arthur Hill 31
Gaylord St. Mary 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 52
Gobles 41, Allegan 40, OT
Goodrich 72, Swartz Creek 19
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 46, Sparta 33
Grand River Prep 50, Wyoming Lee 27
Grass Lake 48, Saline 38
Grayling 38, East Jordan 32
Grosse Pointe North 63, Macomb Dakota 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 26
Hancock 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 14
Haslett 55, DeWitt 52
Hemlock 66, Chesaning 18
Holland Christian 43, Allendale 31
Hopkins 54, Kelloggsville 23
Hudson 49, Adrian 36
Ithaca 59, Alma 44
Johannesburg-Lewiston 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 20
Kent City 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49
Lake Fenton 79, Flint Kearsley 17
Lansing Sexton 39, Lansing Everett 29
Mackinaw City 83, Alanson 23
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 9
Marine City 61, Clawson 11
Marlette 42, Brown City 22
Mason 54, Charlotte 31
Michigan Math and Science 56, Westland Universal 24
Morenci 48, Summerfield 41
Morley-Stanwood 51, Carson City-Crystal 27
Negaunee 54, Gwinn 48
Norway 43, Stephenson 27
Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 37
Rochester 32, Berkley 24
Royal Oak 43, Notre Dame Prep 16
Saginaw 59, Midland 55
Salem 41, Northville 40
Sault Ste Marie 45, Gaylord 42
South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44
St. Catherine 45, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32, New Buffalo 17
St. Louis 62, Carrollton 40
Traverse City St. Francis 52, Charlevoix 25
Traverse City West 44, Petoskey 41
Trenton 61, Lincoln Park 39
Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Dollar Bay 38
Walled Lake Northern 56, Waterford Mott 14
Warren Woods Tower 38, Warren Mott 33
Wayne Memorial 59, Dearborn Fordson 32
Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gibraltar Carlson 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.
Detroit University Science vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/