SUV crash kills a man and his grandson while they work in yard in Maine

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Maine in which an SUV veered off a road and killed a man and his grandson.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon in Sanford and killed Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, Vermont, and his 15-year-old grandson, police said. The two were working in the yard of Gilbar’s summer home, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Gilbar was transported by ambulance to Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport for transport to a hospital but was pronounced dead, police said. The teenager, who police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not named the driver, who they said was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.