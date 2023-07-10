FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

FILE - Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley listen during a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2018.
FILE - Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley listen during a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2018. A California judge dismissed sex charges on Friday, July 7, 2023, against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

FILE - Grant Robicheaux, center, and Cerissa Riley, arrive at Orange County Superior Court Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Calif., on Feb. 7, 2020. A California judge dismissed sex charges on Friday, July 7, 2023, against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
FILE - Grant Robicheaux, center, and Cerissa Riley, arrive at Orange County Superior Court Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, Calif., on Feb. 7, 2020. A California judge dismissed sex charges on Friday, July 7, 2023, against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention.

Court records show that charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense were dismissed Friday against Dr. Grant Robicheaux, a surgeon who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” and girlfriend Cerissa Riley.

The decision came after a preliminary hearing before Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen, who determined there was not sufficient evidence on the sex charges to proceed to trial, the Orange County Register reported.

The pair also faces drug charges and is due to appear in court July 19. Robicheaux is also charged with possession of an assault weapon. They previously pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was left for the state attorney general’s office, which has been prosecuting the case.

The couple’s attorneys did not immediately comment on the decision, a spokesperson said.

The case drew international attention in 2018 when Robicheaux and Riley were charged in connection with up to seven victims who authorities said were plied with drugs and sexually assaulted at the pair’s home in the upscale community of Newport Beach when they were incapable of resisting.

The case was also tied up in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas, who Spitzer accused of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

After winning election and taking office, Spitzer sought to dismiss the charges against the couple, saying there was insufficient evidence. The case was turned over to the state attorney general’s office, which later pared down the charges for prosecution.