Grass fire near small New Mexico community mostly contained

MORIARTY, N.M. (AP) — Residents in the small community of Echo Ridge were told to evacuate Sunday due to a grass fire south of Moriarty in central New Mexico.

Torrance County Sheriff’s officials said the fire was mostly contained by afternoon, but a size estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the grass fire was unclear.

Echo Ridge is southeast of the small town of Moriarty which has only a couple thousand people.

Authorities said Echo Ridge residents were told to go to a shelter set up at the Moriarty Civic Center as a precaution.