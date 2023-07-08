Sailors rejoice after snowy winter raises Great Salt Lake — for now

ON THE GREAT SALT LAKE (AP) — A brisk wind caught a Kevlar-fiber sail, sending it snapping as Bob Derby and Randy Atkin pulled lines to turn Red Stripe, their 25-foot boat, through the briny waters of the imperiled Great Salt Lake.

Little could be heard beyond the low hum of trucks wheeling past a copper smelter on the lake’s shoreline — a respite from the bustle of Salt Lake City and its booming suburbs that push farther into Utah’s deserts and farmland each year.

“Everything that happened today drifts off behind you and there’s nothing like it,’” said Derby, a 61-year-old veteran sailor battling cancer. “There’s no better therapy than being on the lake.”

It’s a feeling old friends Derby and Atkin weren’t sure they’d experience again.

Randy Atkin unfurls a sail while boating on the Great Salt Lake on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, near Magna, Utah. Sailors back out on the water are rejoicing after a snowy winter provided temporary reprieve. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Empty docks are visible at the Antelope Island Marina due to record low water levels on Aug. 31, 2022, on the Great Salt Lake, near Syracuse, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) – Rick Bowmer/AP Historic snowpack this winter increased the Great Salt Lake's elevation beyond last year's record lows set and refilled the docks at the Antelope Island State Park Marina on June 15, 2023, near Syracuse, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) – Rick Bowmer/AP

Sail boats are hoisted back into the Great Salt Lake Marina on June 6, 2023, in Magna, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Red Stripe’s return comes after it and hundreds of other sailboats were hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake as water levels plummeted in recent years, leaving docks along the lake’s parched southern shore caked with dried mud. The harbormaster at Great Salt Lake State Park’s marina, Dave Shearer, wondered whether he’d see their return before he retires.

But a record winter of snow has melted and run down through the creeks, streams and rivers that feed the lake, raising its peak level this season about 6 feet (1.8 meters) from last year’s record low — enough to let sailors crane their boats back into the water and convene their beloved Wednesday races where cold beer and banter are as important as who wins.

Tyler Oborn fire spins at a gathering of dancers and performers on the shoreline of the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, in Magna, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

With their return, they’ve joined many others — farmers, skiers and nearby homeowners — in rejoicing over the surprise rise of the Great Salt Lake amid long-term megadrought.

“There’s finally some life back in the marina,” said Tyler Oborn, who guides pontoon tours on the lake and enjoys fire-dancing on its shoreline.

But it’s not clear it will last.

The Great Salt Lake faces a supply-demand imbalance: As climate change-fueled drought decreases the amount of water that cascades down through the region’s mountains and rivers, appetite for water is increasing from booming towns along the Wasatch Front as well as the farmers whose livelihoods hinge on their fields of alfalfa and onions.

“Everybody talks about the lake being up, but it’s coming from a historic low. That was an unbelievable catastrophe,” said Derby, who works for a medical device manufacturer. “Now it’s just like a moderate disaster. I worry that everybody declares victory, says the Great Salt Lake has been saved and that we can stop worrying about conserving water.”