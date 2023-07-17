FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
World News

After heat wave, wildfires threaten seaside homes outside the Greek capital

 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities Monday as wildfires threatened vacation homes near Athens, with gusts of wind up to 70 kph (45 mph) pushing flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by extreme heat.

Water-dropping planes and helicopters tackled the flames near Lagonisi, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the capital, in an area with thousands of seaside vacation homes.

The fire service reported a second large wildfire in a wooded area near the resort town of Loutraki, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Athens, where a children’s summer camp and rehabilitation center for seniors were evacuated, local officials said.

Other news
A youth jumps in the water to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Around the world, millions feel the heat of an unrelenting summer
Heat records are being shattered all over the world and the summer swelter keeps coming.

Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.
In this photo taken by Ume (military emergency unit), Military Emergency Unit personnel work to extinguish a forest fire the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Sunday July 16, 2023. Spanish authorities say more favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters slow down the advance of a wildfire on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands that has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents. The blaze, which started Saturday, has affected an area of about 4,600 hectares (11,300 acres) and burned some 20 houses and buildings. (UME via AP)
Better weather conditions help slow down La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands
Spanish authorities say more favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters slow down the advance of a wildfire on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands that has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents.
A view of a burning forest fire close to homes, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Spanish authorities say that they have preemptively evacuated some 500 people to avoid a wildfire that has broken out on the Canary island of La Palma. The fire coincides with a heatwave that is hitting southern Europe. Spain recorded record high temperatures in 2022 and this spring as it endures a prolonged drought. (Europa Press via AP)
2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands; official says blaze ‘out of control’
Authorities say that more than 2,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire rages “out of control” on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, destroying around a dozen homes.
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Firefighters in Southern California are battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid the hottest weather of the year so far.

Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat wave temperatures are expected later in the week.

Residents and visitors in areas affected by the two fires received cell phone alerts from the Civil Protection Ministry. Loutraki Mayor Giorgos Gionis said municipal workers were assisting seniors in the evacuations, adding that the operation has been impeded by cell phone reception outages.

The flames reached the edges of settlements in Loutraki and Lagonisi, causing damage to some homes, but the fire service did not have an initial official assessment of the damage.