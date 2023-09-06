Enrique Tarrio sentenced
Tropical Storm Lee
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell
U.S. Open latest
World News

Greek ferry captain, 3 seamen face homicide charges over death of tardy passenger pushed into sea

 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek island ferry captain and three of his crew faced homicide charges Wednesday over the death of a tardy passenger who was pushed by crew members into the sea as he tried to force his way onto the departing vessel in the country’s main port of Piraeus.

The incident captured on a video and shared on social media sparked anger across the maritime country. It showed the passenger running onto the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp, which was still down and in place on the quay, as the ship had cast off its moorings and was about to leave. He tried to push past two crew members on the ramp who stopped him and manhandled him onto the quay.

When the man once again stepped onto the ramp, one crew member stopped him and pushed him off as the ferry was departing, with the man vanishing into the growing gap between the vessel and the quay.

The crew then appeared to do nothing to help him, and the ferry continued sailing towards the island of Crete before being ordered back to Piraeus.

Other news
Floodwaters cover a car and the yards of houses in Milina village, Pilion region, central Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Greek police have ordered vehicles off the streets of the central town of Volos and the nearby mountain region of Pilion as a severe storm has hit the area, turning streets into flooded torrents. (Thanasis Kalliaras/Eurokinissi via AP)
Severe rainstorm triggers flooding in central Greece, 1 man dies. Police order a traffic ban
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after a press conference at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Israel's prime minister is floating the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)
Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Giannouli village, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Greek authorities have further reinforced firefighting forces in the country's northeast, where a massive blaze in its thirteenth day has flared up once more, triggering authorities to issue alerts to residents in the area to be on standby for possible evacuation. (e-evros.gr via AP)
Greece: Firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as massive wildfire approached

The coast guard said the man was recovered unconscious from the harbor waters and later pronounced dead. An autopsy was underway to determine the precise cause of death.

Greece’s minister for merchant marine, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, expressed “shock, horror and sorrow” Wednesday at the incident.

Varvitsiotis told privately-owned Parapolitika radio that the behavior of the detained crew members was “a vile insult to Greek seamen.”

He said the man had a ticket and had boarded the ship shortly earlier, dashed out for unclear reasons and then tried to reboard. Varvitsiotis also said he ordered an investigation into how port police responded to the incident.

Attica Group, which owns the Blue Horizon, issued a brief statement saying it was “devastated by the tragic incident” and would cooperate with the authorities.

The ferry’s captain, first mate and two more crew members were due to appear before a Piraeus prosecutor to be formally charged later Wednesday.

Piraeus is Greece’s biggest port, and the main gateway for millions of travelers visiting the country’s Aegean Sea islands and Crete every year.