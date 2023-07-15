Greek police searching for killers of a North Macedonian businessman in a holiday resort

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A businessman from North Macedonia was fatally shot on Saturday at a holiday resort in northern Greece, and police were searching for two gunmen, officials said.

Two masked men riding a motorcycle approached a villa in the resort of Hanioti, about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of Thessaloniki, which the 39-year-old businessman was renting along with friends, police said.

They parked outside, entered the villa and shot the man and his friend with at least 19 bullets, police said. The businessman, who was not identified, died instantly, and his 45-year-old friend was hospitalized with serious wounds, police say.

The businessman, an ethnic Albanian, has been described as either a casino or game arcade owner in North Macedonia.

Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak officially about a case under investigation, told The Associated Press they believed it was a contract killing.