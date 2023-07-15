A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Greek police searching for killers of a North Macedonian businessman in a holiday resort

By COSTAS KANTOURIS
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A businessman from North Macedonia was fatally shot on Saturday at a holiday resort in northern Greece, and police were searching for two gunmen, officials said.

Two masked men riding a motorcycle approached a villa in the resort of Hanioti, about 105 kilometers (65 miles) southeast of Thessaloniki, which the 39-year-old businessman was renting along with friends, police said.

They parked outside, entered the villa and shot the man and his friend with at least 19 bullets, police said. The businessman, who was not identified, died instantly, and his 45-year-old friend was hospitalized with serious wounds, police say.

A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway.
FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month. Police received a call about hundreds of partygoers armed with guns and knives about three hours before the shooting, but on-duty officers decided no law enforcement services were required.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
After mass shooting, Baltimore leaders slam police for inadequate response
Baltimore leaders are condemning what they called a “catastrophic breakdown” in how city police responded to 911 calls leading up to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party earlier this month.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.
FILE - Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk adjusts his pads during the second period of an NHL hockey game March 22, 2023, in Denver. The Arizona Coyotes have placed newly signed free agent Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract following his arrest on multiple charges over the weekend, the team said Thursday, July 13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Alex Galchenyuk of Coyotes repeatedly used racial slur, intimidated officers after stop, report says
A police report says Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racial slurs toward a police officer in training and threatened to have two officers killed during a traffic stop last weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The businessman, an ethnic Albanian, has been described as either a casino or game arcade owner in North Macedonia.

Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak officially about a case under investigation, told The Associated Press they believed it was a contract killing.