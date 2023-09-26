Nagorno-Karabakh
South China Sea
Government shutdown
David McCallum dies
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

Greece is planning a major regularization program for migrants to cope with labor crunch

Migrants sit outside an ambulance after a rescue operation by a Greek coast vessel, at the port of Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Greek authorities say four people died and 18 were rescued Monday after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank northeast of the Greek island of Lesbos, which lies near the Turkish coast. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

Migrants sit outside an ambulance after a rescue operation by a Greek coast vessel, at the port of Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Greek authorities say four people died and 18 were rescued Monday after a boat carrying migrants apparently sank northeast of the Greek island of Lesbos, which lies near the Turkish coast. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister for migration says the government is planning a major regularization program for migrants to meet pressing demands in the labor market despite a recent increase in illegal arrivals.

Dimitris Kairidis told state-run radio Tuesday that the program would target an estimated 300,000 migrants who are undocumented or whose residence permits have expired to help address acute shortages in agriculture, construction and tourism.

The plan – similar to a 2020 reform in Italy – was due to be discussed later Tuesday at a national security meeting to be attended by Cabinet members and military leaders and chaired by center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kairidis said.

“We do not want to create new incentives for further illegal (migrant) flows because that is the danger,” the minister said. “On the other hand, we want to go from black to white … from undeclared to declared labor to boost public revenue with employment taxes and contributions and help address dramatic (labor) shortages in certain sectors.”

Other news
FILE - Members of a group of some 30 migrants seeking asylum look through the railings of a wall that Poland has built on its border with Belarus to stop massive migrant pressure, in Bialowieza, Poland, on Sunday, 28 May 2023. Poland’s main opposition leader has accused the conservative government of hypocrisy for allegedly admitting large numbers of foreign workers despite its anti-migrant rhetoric and a new border wall. (AP Photo/Agnieszka Sadowska, File)
Poland’s opposition accuses the government of allowing large numbers of migrants, corruption
The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to cut costs

Kairidis said the shortages were slowing landmark public works projects, including construction of a subway system in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, and a new airport on the island of Crete.

The plans were announced amid a recent surge in migrant arrivals from Turkey at Greece’s eastern islands.

Authorities Tuesday said 45 migrants – 14 men, nine women, 14 boys and eight girls – were rescued by the coast guard from a dinghy stranded near the eastern island of Samos, with no others believed to be missing.

Greece is seeking emergency financial assistance from the European Union to cope with the recent rise in arrivals.

—-

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration