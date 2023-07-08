Greece’s government wins vote of confidence in Parliament to begin a second 4-year term

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
World News

Greece’s government wins vote of confidence in Parliament to begin a second 4-year term

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
1 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks with National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
2 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks with National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledges an applause during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
3 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledges an applause during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
4 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
5 of 10 | 

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
6 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledges an applause during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
7 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledges an applause during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader, Nikos Androulakis, addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
8 of 10 | 

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader, Nikos Androulakis, addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis attend a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
9 of 10 | 

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis attend a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader, Nikos Androulakis, addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
10 of 10 | 

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader, Nikos Androulakis, addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government seeks a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DEMETRIS NELLAS
 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government won a vote of confidence Saturday in Parliament to start its second four-year term, two weeks after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party handily won the election.

The 300 lawmakers voted 158-142 to approve the government’s policy statement after a low-key three-day debate. The vote went as expected, with only lawmakers from New Democracy voting for the government.

Mitsotakis’ New Democracy won the June 25 election with 40.56% of the vote, compared to 17.83% for the left-wing Syriza and 11.84% for the socialist PASOK.

Other news
FILE - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, poses for a picture with Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 1, 2023. Lula met with Petro on Saturday, July 8, 2023, to build momentum for an upcoming summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
The presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro to build momentum for upcoming regional summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
Israel’s anti-government protest movement is gaining new momentum as tens of thousands of people spill into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
A solar storm next week is expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.

There are eight parties represented in Parliament, up from six in the 2019-23 legislature and five in the short-lived parliament elected on May 21. That election gave no party an overall majority despite the results being broadly similar. The June 25 election was contested under a different electoral law, which gave bonus seats to the winner.

Three of the parties in Parliament are to the right of New Democracy. It was feared that this would make for an unruly legislature, with frequent confrontations. But the debate did not bear out those fears. Mitsotakis himself noted, and welcomed, the lack of verbal pyrotechnics.

The strong presence of the far right may have reduced the size of Mitsotakis’ parliamentary majority, but it has also given him the chance to claim to represent a wide swath of voters, from mainstream conservatives to those on the center-left who do not want to see Syriza back in power. Exit polls showed New Democracy dominated among voters self-identifying as centrists, much as it did in 2019.

The Greek premier’s two speeches, the one with which he started the debate on Thursday and the one with which he concluded it on Saturday evening, had something for each of those seemingly disparate audiences. He presented himself as strong on security, touting a massive arms procurement program, including a future acquisition of U.S.-made F-35 multirole combat aircraft. He also highlighted his tough policy on migration.

But Mitsotakis also positioned himself at the forefront of tackling the adverse effects of climate change, committed to continuing subsidies to vulnerable segments of the population while pursuing market-friendly policies. He said he would bring legislation to legalize same-sex marriage. Above all, he promised to modernize the often ineffective Greek state, especially the national health and justice systems. It wasn’t a coincidence that he appointed as health and justice ministers two veteran politicians, both former socialists, who earned a reputation as effective modernizers in the early 2000s.

Opposition speakers accused the conservative government of various shortcomings. Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis claimed it made use of information gleaned from the wiretapping of politicians’ phones, including his, during the campaign, while stifling an investigation into the affair.

The wiretapping, a deadly train crash and the recent capsizing of a ship carrying several hundred migrants failed to influence voters’ decision. In the end, it was the state of the economy, perceived progress and a desire not to see Syriza regain power that determined the election result.