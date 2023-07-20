Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
World News

Fire crews lose control of blaze near Athens as southern Europe heat wave keeps communities on alert

Local residents returned to their gutted homes in the town of Mandra, west of Athens, Wednesday, after wildfires swept through the area, forcing them to evacuate. (JUL 19)

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
 
Share

LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — Evening winds fueled a major wildfire west of Greece’s capital Thursday, triggering a series of new evacuations outside Athens as authorities braced for more of the extreme weather that has brought searing heat to southern Europe.

Authorities had declared the huge blaze contained overnight and Greece’s Fire Service intensified water drops with the help of extra firefighting aircraft deployed from France and Italy. But firefighters lost control of the fire when the wind picked up, Fire Service officials said.

The fire has been raging since Tuesday and already burned 35 square kilometers (13.5 square miles) of forest and scrubland.

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Climate-stoked extreme weather events are tumbling one upon another around the globe. A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state killed at least 10 people, with many others feared trapped under debris.
European Union rushes firefighters to Greece as grueling Mediterranean heat wave takes toll
Firefighting aircraft and ground crews from several other countries are heading to Greece as wildfires intensify during a relentless heat wave.
IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions.
Some residents ignored latest evacuation orders to try and save their homes. Chrysoula Renieri, 72, said relatives had helped her try to save the family home near Loutraki, a resort town 81 kilometers (50 miles) west of Athens, but the wildfire cut off water in the area.

“It’s all gone. We have suffered too much damage,” Renieri said, standing under a blackened and buckled ceiling in the gutted home.

Stifling heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south created a high or very high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Fire Service and civil protection authority would remain on alert as a new heat wave moved east across the country. Weather forecasts said temperatures could reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

“The hard times are clearly not over yet,” Mitsotakis said. “We are facing another heat wave and a possible strengthening of the winds. So, absolute vigilance and absolute readiness are required over the next few days.”

A state of emergency was declared Thursday on the Greek island of Rhodes, where evacuation orders were issued for several mountain areas.

In Spain, a 42-year-old Moroccan man died from a heat-related issue on Wednesday, Spain’s public news agency EFE reported Thursday. The agency said that the man collapsed on a street in southeast Spain’s Murcia region.

Temperatures in Murcia peaked at 44 C (111.2 F) on Wednesday. Malaga hit 44.2 C (111.6 F), matching an all-time record for the southern coastal city, Spain’s weather service said.

Temperatures in southern Spain were expected to fall on Friday before rising again on Sunday, when tje country is holding an early national election.

In Italy, temperatures as high as 44 C were recorded in Sicily, while public health warnings to protect children, older adults and people with health problems remained in effect on the island and much of the Italian mainland.

___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Srdjan Nedeljkovic in Loutraki and correspondents from around Europe contributed.