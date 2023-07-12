The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
Sports

In Greece, 7 get life for stabbing death of fan that triggered crackdown on soccer violence

By COSTAS KANTOURIS
 
Share

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Seven men in northern Greece were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of murder in the beating death of a 19-year-old soccer fan that shocked the country and triggered a crackdown on soccer-related violence.

Twelve defendants involved in the February 2022 attack were convicted last week in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Seven received life terms at a sentencing hearing Wednesday and the five others were ordered to serve 19 or 20 years in prison.

Alkis Kambanos died of stab wounds near his home and two others were injured after a group of men went to search for rival fans at random in an area next to a stadium used by Thessaloniki soccer club Aris.

Other news
FILE - Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., May 9, 2023. The Hinds County District Attorney's office, the prosecutor's office in Mississippi's largest county, said Wednesday, July 12, that Fitch made a politically motivated decision to ask a state appeals court to overturn the conviction of a former police officer in the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle and subdued by three officers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi prosecutors call attorney general’s request to overturn a conviction ‘unprecedented’
The prosecutor’s office in Mississippi’s largest county says state Attorney General Lynn Fitch made a politically motivated decision to ask a state appeals court to overturn the conviction of a former police officer in the 2019 beating death of a man who died after being subdued during a traffic sto
FILE - Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, on April 14, 2009, in Springfield, Mass. Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they will not seek a death sentence in the event Geas, a former Mafia hitman, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are convicted of first-degree murder in Bulger’s beating. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against men charged in Whitey Bulger’s prison killing
Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match.
FILE - A student arrives for school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. The 2018 Parkland high school massacre will be reenacted with the firing of about 140 blanks on campus as part of families' lawsuits against the former sheriff's deputy they accuse of failing to stop the gunman, a judge ruled Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
A Florida judge says the 2018 Parkland high school massacre can be reenacted on campus by both sides in lawsuits against former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s office and others.

“This is a vindication for our family but my boy is never coming back,” the dead fan’s mother, Melina Kakoulidou, told reporters outside the court after the sentences were announced.

The attackers drove to the scene of the murder in three cars, carrying knives and wooden bats. Aged between 21 and 26, the defendants were arrested after police traced one of the cars used in the attack.

The murder led to numerous initiatives opposing fan violence in Greek cities, including several backed by Thessaloniki’s two main rival clubs, Aris and PAOK, including charity matches.

Supporters’ clubs voluntarily limited attendance at games on the road in the wake of the attack, while police raided dozens of supporters’ clubs, some of which had been suspected in the past of being used to organize attacks.

“There were twelve men who were armed and filled with hatred. They attacked unarmed people. The sentences they received were not excessive, they were fair,” Yiannis Poultsidis, a lawyer for the victim’s family said.

Aristidis Kambanos, the victim’s father, described the harrowing experience of facing the defendants during the six-month trial.

“There were many difficult moments during the trial, especially listening to the testimony from the medical examiners,” he said. “We were not seeking the annihilation of Alkis’ killers. A crime was committed, and they were punished.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports