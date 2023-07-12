President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Dramatic space telescope photos
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
World News

NATO members Greece and Turkey pledge to ‘reset’ ties and bypass longstanding disputes

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
1 of 3 | 

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
2 of 3 | 

From left, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during arrivals for a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
3 of 3 | 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, greets Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during arrivals for a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO’s summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is ready to “reset” relations with neighbor Turkey in an effort to bypass decades-old disputes between the two NATO members, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

Mitsotakis held an hourlong meeting Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and told reporters they had agreed to continue high-level contacts.

“Our problems have not been magically resolved,” Mitsotakis said. “But today’s meeting confirmed my intention and that of President Erdogan to reset Greek-Turkish relations.”

Other news
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 8, 2023. The newly elected Greek government won a vote of confidence from the parliament, following a three-day debate. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Greece’s government wins vote of confidence in Parliament to begin a second 4-year term
Greece’s conservative government has won a vote of confidence in Parliament to start its second four-year term.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks for the key policies and targets of his government's second four-year term, at the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The three-day debate will culminate in a vote on Saturday, during which the new government will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Greece pledges more high defense spending, seeks F-35 fleet
Greece’s conservative government is promising to continue a multi-billion euro defense modernization program during its second term in office, setting its sights on acquiring F-35 fighter jets in five years.
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias smiles before a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greece welcomes deescalation in the eastern Mediterranean without directly referring to Turkey
Greece’s newly appointed defense minister has welcomed a de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Greek foreign minister says Athens is ready for talks with Turkey to resolve sea borders dispute
Greece’s newly-appointed foreign minister says his country is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict.

Cabinet ministers from the two sides are due to meet after the summer in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis said.

Wednesday’s talks were held a day after Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden’s membership in NATO and signaled further willingness to lower tension with Western nations, including Greece.

Turkey and Greece remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that affects illegal migration into the European Union, mineral rights, and the projection of military power.

Both NATO members are seeking to upgrade their air forces with assistance from the United States: Ankara wants new and upgraded F-16 fighter jets, while Athens is keen to join the F-35 program.

The defense ministers of Greece and Turkey, Nikos Dendias and Yasar Guler, held a separate meeting in Vilnius on Wednesday.