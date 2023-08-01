Greece’s government is planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
World News

Greece’s government is planning tougher penalties for arson following a spate of wildfires

Ilias Kyriakou, 25, pulls an olive branch as a wildfire burns in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
1 of 2 | 

Ilias Kyriakou, 25, pulls an olive branch as a wildfire burns in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A burned prickly pear stands on a hill near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
2 of 2 | 

A burned prickly pear stands on a hill near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are planning tougher penalties for arson — with fines to be increased to 10 times the current level — following a spate of major wildfires that have already caused more damage than the 2022 annual total.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said details of the measures would be announced next month, but added that fines for causing fires deliberately or because of negligent behavior would match penalties introduced two years ago for the abuse of animals. Those carry a fine of up to 50,000 euros ($55,000) and a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

“I am obliged to say that the next fire season will find us in a different position, It’s not just the penalties — the fines will increase tenfold — but we need a ... change in mentality,” Kikilias said in an interview with state television late Monday. The changes, he said, would include school programs and locally based initiatives to promote forest fire prevention awareness.

Greece battled 10 major wildfires last month, including blazes outside Athens and on the island of Rhodes, during three successive heat waves.

More than 500 square kilometers (nearly 200 square miles) of land have been burned so far this year, more than double the annual total in 2022, according to the European Forest Fire Information System, a European Union agency that tracks wildfire damage using satellite data.