Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. The trial of Schabusiness, charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin man last year is set to begin Monday, July 24, after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin, man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense.

Sixteen jurors were selected Friday for the homicide trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, following the judge’s ruling that the Green Bay woman was able to help in her defense, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. Four of the jurors will serve as alternates.

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich told the court he disagreed with that ruling.

FILE - Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico, competes during the women's 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions qualification, at the Olympic Shooting Center, during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug. 11, 2016. A Connecticut jury found Franklin Robinson guilty on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, the mother of two-time Olympian rifle shooter Yarimar Mercado Martinez. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Man convicted in stray-bullet killing of Puerto Rican Olympian’s mom in her Connecticut home
A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table as a question from the jury is read by the judge in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday, July 21, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida.
This photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows Rashad Trice. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Trice on Friday, July 21, 2023, with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith's strangulation death. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. (Michigan Department of Corrections/Detroit News via AP) =midtn
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter has been charged with murder by Michigan’s attorney general.
Kuki tribal protestors shout slogans during a demonstration against deadly ethnic clashes in the country's northeastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, July, 22, 2023. Protests are being held across the country after a video showed a mob assaulting two women who were paraded naked. Thousands of people, mostly women, held a massive sit-in protest in India's violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur state demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the harrowing assault. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Thousands protest mob assault of women who were paraded naked in remote Indian border state
Thousands of people, mostly women, have held a massive sit-in in India’s violence-wracked northeastern state of Manipur to demand the immediate arrest of anyone who took part in the May assault of two women who were paraded around naked and molested by a mob.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 25.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Since her arrest, Schabusiness has had not guilty pleas entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh had ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial. He asked the jurors Friday to report to the courthouse on Monday morning for opening statements in a trial that’s expected to last a week.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a court hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.