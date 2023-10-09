Israel-Hamas war
Sports

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster and release linebacker Justin Hollins

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed running back Patrick Taylor to their active roster and released outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Green Bay made these moves in advance of its Monday night game at Las Vegas.

Taylor already had been promoted from Green Bay’s practice squad for gameday in three of the Packers’ previous four games. He’s now part of their regular 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old Taylor has nine carries for 29 yards and three catches for 23 yards this season.

Hollins, 27, had nine tackles through Green Bay’s first four games. He played 25 snaps on defense in the season opener at Chicago, 26 at Atlanta, 20 against New Orleans and 13 in the Packers’ most recent game against the Detroit Lions.

He had 2½ sacks in six games for the Packers last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. He played for the Rams from 2020-22 after spending the 2019 season with the Denver Broncos.

In another move, the Packers promoted cornerback Corey Ballentine from their practice squad for Monday’s game.

