High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2214.611
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2016.5562
Wilmington (Washington)1817.514
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1616.5004
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1519.4416
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1320.394

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2311.676
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1816.5295
Rome (Atlanta)1817.514
Greenville (Boston)1619.457
Asheville (Houston)1519.4418
Hickory (Texas)1222.35311

___

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 3

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 2

Asheville 5, Greensboro 3

Rome 3, Hickory 1

Aberdeen 13, Winston-Salem 3

Bowling Green 3, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Rome 4, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 1

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 4

Asheville 2, Greensboro 1

Aberdeen 4, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 5, Bowling Green 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

