High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 18, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2213.629
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2015.5712
Wilmington (Washington)1816.529
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1516.4845
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1419.4247
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1220.375

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2310.697
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1815.5455
Rome (Atlanta)1717.500
Greenville (Boston)1519.441
Asheville (Houston)1419.4249
Hickory (Texas)1221.36411

___

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 6

Asheville 6, Greensboro 4

Rome 7, Hickory 3

Winston-Salem 8, Aberdeen 7, 5 innings

Greenville 10, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 3

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 2

Asheville 5, Greensboro 3

Rome 3, Hickory 1

Aberdeen 13, Winston-Salem 3

Bowling Green 3, Greenville 2

Thursday's Games

Rome at Hickory, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

