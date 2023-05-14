AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2012.625
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2012.625
Wilmington (Washington)1615.516
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1315.4645
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1317.4336
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1118.379

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)219.700
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1614.5335
Rome (Atlanta)1516.484
Greenville (Boston)1417.452
Hickory (Texas)1218.4009
Asheville (Houston)1119.36710

___

Friday's Games

Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 7

Asheville 6, Rome 2

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 7

Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 3

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Saturday's Games

Rome 4, Asheville 1

Jersey Shore 9, Greensboro 5

Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3

Sunday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

