May 14, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|18
|.379
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|16
|14
|.533
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|17
|.452
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|18
|.400
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|19
|.367
|10
___
|Friday's Games
Greensboro 6, Jersey Shore 4
Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 7
Asheville 6, Rome 2
Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 7
Winston-Salem 5, Greenville 3
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4
|Saturday's Games
Rome 4, Asheville 1
Jersey Shore 9, Greensboro 5
Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 2
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3
|Sunday's Games
Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.