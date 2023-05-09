AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)189.667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1611.5932
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1211.5224
Wilmington (Washington)1213.4805
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1015.4007
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)914.3917

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)187.720
Hickory (Texas)1213.4806
Greenville (Boston)1214.462
Rome (Atlanta)1214.462
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1114.4407
Asheville (Houston)916.3609

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green 9, Rome 4

Greenville 7, Asheville 3

Jersey Shore at Hickory, 2 p.m.

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 0

Greensboro 8, Winston-Salem 7

Wilmington 16, Hudson Valley 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Asheville at Rome, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

