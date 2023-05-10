AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 10, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1810.643
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1711.6071
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1212.5004
Wilmington (Washington)1214.4625
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1115.4236
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1014.4176

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)197.731
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1214.4627
Hickory (Texas)1214.4627
Rome (Atlanta)1214.4627
Greenville (Boston)1215.444
Asheville (Houston)916.360

Tuesday's Games

Greensboro 7, Jersey Shore 5

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Aberdeen 11, Hudson Valley 0

Winston-Salem 8, Greenville 7

Bowling Green 12, Hickory 1

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2, 11 a.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

