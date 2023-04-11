April 11, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Greenville (Boston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Rome at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
