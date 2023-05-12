AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)1911.633
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)1812.6001
Wilmington (Washington)1415.483
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1315.4645
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1214.4625
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1116.407

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)208.714
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1414.5006
Rome (Atlanta)1415.483
Greenville (Boston)1316.448
Hickory (Texas)1216.4298
Asheville (Houston)1018.35710

___

Thursday's Games

Greensboro 4, Jersey Shore 3

Brooklyn 2, Wilmington 1

Rome 9, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 2

Greenville 11, Winston-Salem 7

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 4

Friday's Games

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Asheville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

