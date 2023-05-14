May 14, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|19
|.367
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|17
|.469
|7½
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|18
|.438
|8½
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|19
|.387
|10
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|19
|.387
|10
___
|Saturday's Games
Rome 4, Asheville 1
Jersey Shore 9, Greensboro 5
Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 2
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4
Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3
|Sunday's Games
Asheville 4, Rome 3
Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5
Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 1
Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 3
Bowling Green 7, Hickory 5
Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Greensboro at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.
Rome at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
