High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2112.636
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2013.6061
Wilmington (Washington)1715.531
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1415.4835
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1318.4197
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1119.367

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)229.710
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1714.5485
Rome (Atlanta)1517.469
Greenville (Boston)1418.438
Asheville (Houston)1219.38710
Hickory (Texas)1219.38710

___

Saturday's Games

Rome 4, Asheville 1

Jersey Shore 9, Greensboro 5

Wilmington 3, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 4

Bowling Green 4, Hickory 3

Sunday's Games

Asheville 4, Rome 3

Wilmington 6, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 1

Hudson Valley 8, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 7, Hickory 5

Winston-Salem 9, Greenville 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 11:05 a.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Greensboro at Asheville, 11:05 a.m.

Rome at Hickory, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

