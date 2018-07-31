Greensburg’s Mark Goetz wins state Open qualifier

Greensburg native Mark Goetz captured medalist honors and advanced with a 7-under-par 65 Thursday at a Pennsylvania Open qualifier at Willowbrook Country Club in Allegheny Township.

Goetz, who will be a sophomore at West Virginia, shot 5-under 31 on the back nine and finished with nine birdies.

The 54-hole state Open is set for Aug. 13 at Lancaster Country Club.

Other qualifiers to come out of the field at Willowbrook include Travis Howe of Bellefonte (66), Tom Nettles of McMurray (66), Ben Boyle of Boiling Springs (67), Lucas Clark of Holland (69), Andy Butler of Oakmont (71), Josh Bartley of Valencia (71), Robert Stoops of Gibsonia (71), and William Knaull of Williamsport (72).