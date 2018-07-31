Greensburg’s Mark Goetz wins state Open qualifier
Greensburg native Mark Goetz captured medalist honors and advanced with a 7-under-par 65 Thursday at a Pennsylvania Open qualifier at Willowbrook Country Club in Allegheny Township.
Goetz, who will be a sophomore at West Virginia, shot 5-under 31 on the back nine and finished with nine birdies.
The 54-hole state Open is set for Aug. 13 at Lancaster Country Club.
Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Other qualifiers to come out of the field at Willowbrook include Travis Howe of Bellefonte (66), Tom Nettles of McMurray (66), Ben Boyle of Boiling Springs (67), Lucas Clark of Holland (69), Andy Butler of Oakmont (71), Josh Bartley of Valencia (71), Robert Stoops of Gibsonia (71), and William Knaull of Williamsport (72).