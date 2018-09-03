Dedicated Greensburg firefighter loved family, golf and a good pipe

In postwar Greensburg, the spirit of volunteerism was so great that Smokey Shafer found out there was a waiting list before he could join the city’s volunteer fire department.

“He had to wait a year because they had too many members,” Cindy Heater of Southwest Greensburg said of her father’s desire to join Hose Company No. 8.

Mr. Shafer selected that company because he and his new bride, Betty Kimmel Shafer, lived near the fire hall in the Paradise neighborhood.

He later joined and was a dedicated life member of Hose Company No. 8 for 66 years. Mr. Shafer loved to work the fire department’s carnival, where he was in charge of the “pill ball” game.

Despite battling cancer for 15 years, he remained active, his family said.

Raymond “Smokey” Shafer of Greensburg died Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at his home, as a result of cancer. He was 90.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1928, the son of the late Thomas and Mary Barkman Shafer of Forbes Road. Because of the Great Depression, he quit school after eighth grade to help support his family, which included six brothers and three sisters.

When he was 18, Mr. Shafer enlisted in the Army and was sent to postwar Germany, where he was stationed as a military police officer in Dusseldorf, said his son, Raymond Shafer of Greensburg.

Mr. Shafer worked at the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. in East Pittsburgh; the former Walworth Valve Co. in South Greensburg; the former Troutman’s department store in Greensburg; as well as the former Westmoreland Distributing and Jock’s Beer Distributor, his daughter said.

After retiring, Mr. Shafer worked at Paradise Video along Highland Avenue, which was owned by his son, Ray, and daughter, Kim Horn of Greensburg.

“He liked people,” Heater said.

Mr. Shafer acquired the nickname “Smokey” because he loved to smoke a pipe. Prince Albert in a can was his favorite tobacco, Heater said. He quit his smoking habit, “cold turkey,” Heater said.

He loved golfing and did not let cancer keep him from playing his son and grandson, Zachary Heater. He golfed as recently as a month ago.

Mr. Shafer also loved to bowl and was a member of several bowling leagues.

Although he was not musically inclined, and “could not carry a tune,” he was a member of the fire department’s former drum and bugle corps, Horn said.

“He loved to bang that bass drum,” she said.

Mr. Shafer loved to take family vacations to Erie to enjoy Lake Erie at Presque Isle State Park.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Kimmel Shafer; son Ray Shafer; daughters Patricia McCormick of Jeannette, Kim Horn and Cindy Heater; his sister, Darlene Robinson of Delmont; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in his honor to Greensburg VFD Hose Company No. 8.