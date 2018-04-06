FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Out & About: Everyone gets a hand at SummerSounds appreciation party

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
Share

There was applause aplenty at the annual SummerSounds Sponsor and Volunteer Appreciation Evening.

Everybody got a hand, because everyone present was instrumental in making Greensburg’s free summer concert series a success, said co-founder Gene James.

The party was held March 27 at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield.

“Say thank you to each other, because we’re all in this together,” James said. "(SummerSounds) is remarkable for the quality of the music, and even more so because the staff and volunteers donate their time and the community donates the funds.”

The biggest hand went to James himself, who was treated to a standing ovation for steering the series, which will begin its 19th season on June 1 in St. Clair Park.

Co-founder Dick McCormick then announced the 2018 lineup, promising new acts and old favorites, along with the tribute bands local listeners like so well. For information, go to summersounds.com.

Dave Koynock sang and his wife, Joni Brown, provided cookies and flowers to complement the balloon and colored light decor. Westmoreland County controller Jeff Balzer was inspired to jump up and sing “Mustang Sally” with Koynock.

Also seen: Janet James, Janet dand Dick McNeel, Chuck dand Jeanne Kaylor, Karen and Jim Steeley, Rod Booker, Neal dand Amy Dana, Jim dand Mary Lou Silvis, Bob Charley, Brian McCall, Karl Eisaman, Steve dand Wendy Edson, Barbara Tucci, Joe dand Pat Erdelsky, Debby Gretz, Pete dand Chris Flanigan, Connie Schutrick rand Greensburg Mayor Rob Bell.

— Shirley McMarlin