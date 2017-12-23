Jeannette woman accused of prostitution after agreeing to meet cop posing as client

A Jeannette woman who thought she was scheduling a “date” with a potential customer this month after posting an ad “looking for fun” on Craigslist learned she was actually communicating with a Greensburg police detective.

Julie R. John, 32, was charged by Greensburg Police Detective John Swank this week with child endangerment and prostitution following the Dec. 15 incident. She was charged via mailed summons.

Swank reported in an affidavit that he noticed the ad offering sexual services on the website with a Westmoreland County origin and arranged to meet the woman in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Jeannette about 6:40 p.m.

Swank reported that the meeting place subsequently was changed to John’s apartment after he said he was concerned about police being in the vicinity of the store. Swank said in court documents that the two exchanged text messages about prices for various sex acts.

Police arrested John when she answered the door, Swank said.

“John stated that she wanted to cooperate and admitted she was involved in prostitution,” Swank wrote.

During an interview with John in the Jeannette police station, she said her 1-year-old daughter sometimes was present in the home “during her encounters with men she met on Craigslist,” Swank said.

Swank said the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau was notified.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 1 before District Judge James Albert in Greensburg.

