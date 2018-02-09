Greensburg man accused of assaulting, restraining woman

Greensburg police allege a 24-year-old city man physically assaulted a woman Wednesday and then refused to let her leave by locking her in a bedroom with her 2-month-old baby.

Cody J. Pelliccione is charged with simple assault, unlawful restraint, strangulation and harassment in the incident that occurred about 9:25 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Highland Avenue.

Patrolman William Newmyer said the couple argued and it became physical when Pelliccione refused to allow the victim to leave with her three young children, including the infant.

"(The victim) picked the baby up and ran to the door, but (Pelliccione) locked her inside the bedroom with him. Pelliccione kept telling (the victim) to put the baby down, but she believed he would keep hitting her if she did,” Newmyer said in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Newmyer reported that the victim “pulled the curtain off the walls and tried to yell out the window for help.”

Police said the victim eventually left the residence with her children and contacted police. Flanigan ordered Pelliccione held in the county prison after he failed to post $10,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.