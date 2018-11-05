FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Thomas Jefferson routs Greensburg Salem behind Shaw’s 286-yard, 6-TD night

 
Share

By imposing their will at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, the top-ranked Thomas Jefferson Jaguars rushed for 418 yards on their way to steamrolling Greensburg Salem, 70-21, on Friday in a WPIAL Class 4A Big 8 Conference matchup.

Running back Max Shaw inflicted most of the damage for the Jaguars offense, racking up 286 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.

“I was really happy with the offensive line. We controlled the line of scrimmage. We played really well on the line on both sides,” Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak said. “Max ran well tonight. He hit those holes that the line was opening up, and he was elusive. The line blocking well, and the fullback playing well -- those things really help him out, but he was running the ball well for us out there.”

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

To make his effort even more impressive, Shaw touched the ball only four times in the second half as Thomas Jefferson (8-0, 6-0) pulled most of its starters while holding a 56-12 lead.

Fullback Nathan Werdeber chipped in 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. In late-game relief duty, running back Dylan Mallozzi rushed for 42 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Shane Stump overcame three early interceptions to pass for 132 yards and a touchdown on 8 of 13 attempts. Stump’s touchdown strike, a 13-yarder to Bowen Dame, occurred in the waning seconds of the first half.

The win against Greensburg Salem (3-6, 3-3) will serve as a tune-up for the Jaguars’ regular-season finale at West Mifflin. The winner of that game will be crowned Class 4A Big 8 champs.

“We’re where we wanted to be,” Cherpak said. “The biggest key is that we’re healthy. Going into next week and the playoffs, that’s what you want. But we have to be a little sharper from the get-go starting next week.”

While the loss stings, Greensburg Salem and coach Dave Keefer can take heart in the fact they scored 21 points against a Thomas Jefferson defense that surrendered only 48 points all season heading into Friday night’s game.

The team will have to pivot quickly, however, as they face a must-win situation next week in their regular-season finale at Indiana. Win, and Greensburg Salem will be awarded a WPIAL playoff berth. Lose, and their playoff dreams are done.

“There were parts of this game that I was very proud of, and there were parts of this game that I was disappointed in,” Keefer said of the loss.

“I’m ready to make that pivot. I’m going to wake up tomorrow and watch film. I think we are doing some things right. I think (there are) things to hang our hats on going into next week. Going into next week, we know what we’re getting into and we know what we’re playing for. It’s a big game for us. We want to get into the playoffs.”

Quarterback Trent Patrick led the way for the Golden Lions, tossing two touchdown passes, a 41-yarder to Ryan Thomas and a 34-yarder to Jalen Page, while completing 6 of 12 passes for 119 yards and an interception.

Junior Tyler Williams starred for the Golden Lions on defense, intercepting two of Stump’s passes and returning one for a 33-yard score.