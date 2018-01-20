Warning lifted on driving on Grove Street in Greensburg

Greensburg police Saturday afternoon lifted an advisory that motorists should avoid driving on Grove Street between Alexander Avenue and South Spring Avenue because of a water line break in the morning, Greensburg police said.

City police issued the notice of the water line break shortly before 9 a.m. Water was still trickling down the street at noon Saturday.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County was notified of the water line break at 8:45 a.m. by a construction company, said Matthew Junker, a spokesman for the authority. A municipal authority foreman was sent to the scene to inspect the leak to determine if it is a municipal authority line.

Before work can be done to dig to repair the water line break, other utilities must mark the area where their lines are located to avoid damaging those, Junker said.

