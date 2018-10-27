Police: Greensburg man secretly recorded girl in bathroom

A Greensburg man allegedly hid a smartphone in a bathroom at his home and recorded video of a teenage girl’s clothed and nude buttocks, according to state police.

Carlos Rafael Alvarado, 45, is charged with several offenses, including child pornography and invasion of privacy.

State troopers filed the charges Friday after the girl reported in April discovering numerous photographs taken from the smartphone videos stored on Alvarado’s laptop computer. The computer was connected to a television in Alvarado’s bedroom, police allege.

The girl told investigators that when she found the phone hidden in a bathroom, it had been recording for about 13 minutes, reported in a criminal complaint. Troopers seized electronic devices from Alvarado in May.

A phone number for Alvarado did not have voicemail. He has not been arraigned on the charges. No court action is scheduled.